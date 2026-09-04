Tata Chemicals seeks regulatory resolution after Kenya President orders operations halt

A day after Kenya President William Ruto said he had ordered Tata Chemicals to stop its operations in Kenya, the Tata group firm on Friday said it remains committed to “constructive engagement through the appropriate legal and regulatory channels” to resolve the outstanding matters.

The company said it has provided a comprehensive response to the matters raised by the Kenyan Ministry, including information regarding its compliance with applicable regulatory requirements. The company now “awaits the Ministry’s review of our submissions and its further direction”, it said.

“We wish to reiterate, that on August 11, 2026, Tata Chemicals Magadi Limited (TCML) submitted all the required information, reports and documentation and TCML is fully compliant with the regulatory requirements,” the company said in an exchange filing.