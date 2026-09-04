Tata Chemicals seeks regulatory resolution after Kenya President orders operations halt

Tata Chemicals Magadi said it remains committed to resolving outstanding issues through legal and regulatory channels after Kenyan President William Ruto ordered the company to stop operations.

Written by: George Mathew
3 min readMumbaiUpdated: Sep 4, 2026 02:34 PM IST
Tata Chemicals Magadi operates one of Africa’s largest natural soda ash production facilities in Kenya.(Express photo)Tata Chemicals Magadi operates one of Africa’s largest natural soda ash production facilities in Kenya.(Express photo)
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A day after Kenya President William Ruto said he had ordered Tata Chemicals to stop its operations in Kenya, the Tata group firm on Friday said it remains committed to “constructive engagement through the appropriate legal and regulatory channels” to resolve the outstanding matters.

The company said it has provided a comprehensive response to the matters raised by the Kenyan Ministry, including information regarding its compliance with applicable regulatory requirements. The company now “awaits the Ministry’s review of our submissions and its further direction”, it said.

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“We wish to reiterate, that on August 11, 2026, Tata Chemicals Magadi Limited (TCML) submitted all the required information, reports and documentation and TCML is fully compliant with the regulatory requirements,” the company said in an exchange filing.

TCML is Africa’s largest producer of natural soda ash.

Since 2005, when Tata Chemicals acquired the Magadi plant, it has played an important role in the Kenyan economy and continues to be an integral part of its business, the company said on media reports of the statements made by President of Kenya.

“We respect the authority of the Government of Kenya and remain committed to constructive engagement through the appropriate legal and regulatory channels to resolve the outstanding matters,” the company said. “Our priority continues to be the well-being of our employees, the Magadi community, our stakeholders in Kenya and continued economic development of Kenya.”

Tata Chemicals acquired a 100% stake in Brunner Mond in December, and Magadi Soda became Tata Chemicals Magadi Limited. In 1991, Brunner Mond Holdings Limited was formed, including the Kenyan soda ash business from ICI.

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Ruto said the government would bring in two new companies to take over operations for Tata Chemicals. “That Tata company … had that contract for 100 years. They have not built anything in Kajiado, they have not built any factory in Kajiado,” Ruto said.

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The company said it acknowledged the official communication received, continues to be letter from the Ministry of Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs (Ministry) dated July 28, 2026.

TCML commissioned a state-of-the-art 10 tonnes per hour electric calciner, the first of its kind in the global soda ash industry in July 2025. Alongside this, TCML also launched a 5MW solar photovoltaic (PV) plant, marking a significant shift from Heavy Furnace Oil (HFO)-based calcination to renewable, low-carbon technologies.

The commissioning, which forms part of TCML’s expansion programme positions Tata Chemicals Magadi as a leading player in sustainable industrial practices and brings the company closer to achieving carbon neutrality in line with the Tata group’s 2045 target, it said in an earlier statement.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
George Mathew
George Mathew

George Mathew is an Associate Editor with The Indian Express, based in Mumbai. A veteran of financial journalism with nearly three decades of experience, he is one of the country’s most authoritative voices on banking, regulation, and the corporate sector. Expertise & Focus Areas Mathew’s reporting covers the nerve center of India’s economy. His specialized beats include: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI): He has tracked the central bank's policy evolution through the tenures of multiple Governors, offering deep insights into monetary policy, repo rates, and banking regulation. Banking & Insurance: Extensive coverage of public and private sector banks, non-performing assets (NPAs), and key legislative reforms like the Insurance Amendment Bills. Corporate Affairs: Mathew frequently breaks major stories related to India's largest conglomerates, with a specific focus on the Tata Group, documenting boardroom shifts and strategic decisions. Financial Markets: Reporting on the complexities of Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs), IPOs, and currency fluctuations. Authoritativeness & Insight With a career dating back to the late 1990s, Mathew possesses a rare institutional memory of India’s financial liberalization and market crises. His work is not limited to daily news; he frequently contributes to the "Explained" section, where he decodes complex financial legislations and market trends for a broader audience. His rigorous reporting has also been featured in scholarly platforms like the Economic and Political Weekly (EPW). Find all stories by George Mathew here ... Read More

 

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