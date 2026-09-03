‘Are we slaves to other people?’: Kenyan President orders Tata Chemicals to halt operations

Kenyan President William Ruto on Thursday said he had directed Tata Chemicals to stop operations in Kenya, alleging that the company’s presence had not benefited the country. “Are we slaves to other people?” he asked.

The Kenyan government would bring in two new companies to take over the operations currently handled by Tata Chemicals, Ruto said, according to news organisation Reuters.

Why is Kenya targeting Tata Chemicals?

The announcement comes weeks after Tata Chemicals said in late July that the Kenyan government had ordered its Kenyan unit to suspend operations at the Magadi Soda factory and halt exports of soda ash.

Story continues below this ad

Ruto criticised Tata Chemicals’ long-standing presence in Kajiado, saying the company had failed to create sufficient local industrial capacity. “That TATA company … had that contract for 100 years. They have not built ⁠anything in ⁠Kajiado, they have not built any factory in Kajiado,” ⁠Ruto had ‌said.