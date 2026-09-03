‘Are we slaves to other people?’: Kenyan President orders Tata Chemicals to halt operations

Kenyan government will bring in two new companies to take over the operations currently handled by Tata Chemicals.

By: Express Web Desk
2 min readNew DelhiSep 3, 2026 05:10 PM IST
Tata Chemicals Kenya, kenya, william ruto,Kenya President William Ruto criticised Tata Chemicals’ long-standing presence in the region. (Express photo)
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Kenyan President William Ruto on Thursday said he had directed Tata Chemicals to stop operations in Kenya, alleging that the company’s presence had not benefited the country. “Are we slaves to other people?” he asked.

The Kenyan government would bring in two new companies to take over the operations currently handled by Tata Chemicals, Ruto said, according to news organisation Reuters.

Why is Kenya targeting Tata Chemicals?

The announcement comes weeks after Tata Chemicals said in late July that the Kenyan government had ordered its Kenyan unit to suspend operations at the Magadi Soda factory and halt exports of soda ash.

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Ruto criticised Tata Chemicals’ long-standing presence in Kajiado, saying the company had failed to create sufficient local industrial capacity. “That TATA company … had that contract for 100 years. They have not built ⁠anything in ⁠Kajiado, they have not built any factory in Kajiado,” ⁠Ruto had ‌said.

“We have said we will bring a new company ‌and… they should put a big glass company here in Kajiado. And another company to make chemicals here in ⁠Kajiado. Are we slaves to other people?”

Tata Chemicals could not immediately be reached for comment on Ruto’s decision or his criticism of the company.

What Tata Chemicals does in Kenya

Tata Chemicals operates the Magadi Soda business in Kenya, which produces soda ash, an industrial chemical used in products including glass and other manufacturing processes. The Magadi operation has been at the centre of the recent dispute between the company and the Kenyan government.

With inputs from Reuters

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