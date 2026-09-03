‘Are we slaves to other people?’: Kenyan President orders Tata Chemicals to halt operations

Kenyan President William Ruto on Thursday said he had directed Tata Chemicals to stop operations in Kenya, alleging that the company’s presence had not benefited the country. “Are we slaves to other people?” he asked.
The Kenyan government would bring in two new companies to take over the operations currently handled by Tata Chemicals, Ruto said, according to news organisation Reuters.
The announcement comes weeks after Tata Chemicals said in late July that the Kenyan government had ordered its Kenyan unit to suspend operations at the Magadi Soda factory and halt exports of soda ash.
Ruto criticised Tata Chemicals’ long-standing presence in Kajiado, saying the company had failed to create sufficient local industrial capacity. “That TATA company … had that contract for 100 years. They have not built anything in Kajiado, they have not built any factory in Kajiado,” Ruto had said.
“We have said we will bring a new company and… they should put a big glass company here in Kajiado. And another company to make chemicals here in Kajiado. Are we slaves to other people?”
Tata Chemicals could not immediately be reached for comment on Ruto’s decision or his criticism of the company.
Tata Chemicals operates the Magadi Soda business in Kenya, which produces soda ash, an industrial chemical used in products including glass and other manufacturing processes. The Magadi operation has been at the centre of the recent dispute between the company and the Kenyan government.
With inputs from Reuters