Task cut out for DoT to convince FinMin on telecom relief package

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) may find it difficult to convince the Finance Ministry to give the go ahead for telecom sector-specific relief as the latter has expressed apprehensions about the bailout options laid out by the department, sources told The Indian Express.

Among the relief package options chosen by the DoT are a possibility of extending the moratorium on spectrum payment obligations by another couple of years or allowing the telcos to encash, for some years, the bank guarantees the companies have submitted before asking them to re-submit these, the sources said.

“The discussions are still on. A sector-specific relief will be difficult because the government has received requests from other sectors such as the food and beverages, hotels industry as well for relief,” a senior government official said. The discussions for relief to the telecom sector have gained pace after Kumar Mangalam Birla, former non-executive chairman and director of Vodafone Idea (Vi), wrote to the Central government in June offering to “hand over” his 27 per cent stake in the company to any public sector, government, or domestic financial entity or to any other firm that the government may think fit, to keep Vi going.

The June letter, however, was not the first time that Birla had raised the request for a package from the government. In December 2019, he had, following the Supreme Court judgment on adjusted gross revenue, said that Vodafone Idea would have to “shut shop” if there was no relief forthcoming from the government.

Following his comment, the majority stakeholder in Vi, Vodafone Group’s chief executive officer Nick Read too had ruled out any further equity infusion in the debt-laden telecom joint venture it runs in India.

For some time now, Vi has been unsuccessfully scouting the globe, trying to either raise funds of up to Rs 25,000 crore or bring in a strategic partner. In his June 7 letter, Birla made a mention of the company’s efforts to raise the funds and said that all the non-Chinese investors they had talked to so far had asked to be assured that the Indian government wanted to “have a three-player telecom market”.

“To actively participate in this fundraising, potential foreign investors (mostly non-Chinese and we are yet to approach any Chinese investors) want to see clear government intent to have a three-player telecom market (consistent with its public stance) through positive actions on long-standing requests such as clarity on AGR (adjusted gross revenue) liability, adequate moratorium on spectrum payments, and most importantly, a floor pricing regime above cost of service,” Birla wrote.