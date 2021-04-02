TAFE CMD to head Public Enterprises Selection Board

The government on Thursday appointed a private sector executive, Mallika Srinivasan, as the chairperson of the Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB), breaking the convention of appointing senior bureaucrats to the post. Srinivasan is CMD of Chennai-based TAFE, the country’s second largest tractor manufacturer.

PESB is responsible for selection and placement of top personnel including chairman-cum-managing director (CMD), chairman, managing director, and functional directors in central public sector enterprises (CPSEs). The top PESB post was lying vacant since former finance secretary Rajiv Kumar, who held the post from May 1 to August 31, 2020, was appointed as Election Commissioner.

Prior to Kumar, Kapil Dev Tripathi (IAS 1980) was the chairman of the board and he held the post for just a month, before moving as Secretary to President Ram Nath Kovind on May 1, 2020.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved the appointment of Srinivasan as the chairperson of PESB for a period of three years from the date of assumption of charge, or until the attainment of the age of 65 years, according to a government order.