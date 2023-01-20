scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 20, 2023
Swiggy lays off 380 employees; CEO Sriharsha Majety says overhiring ‘poor judgement’

He said the growth rate for food delivery has slowed down versus the company's projections.

Swiggy layoffAs part of the employee assistance plan, Swiggy has offered cash payout ranging from three to six months based on the affected employees' tenure and grade. (File)
Online food delivery platform Swiggy on Friday laid off 380 employees as part of a “restructuring exercise” citing challenging macroeconomic conditions, with its CEO Sriharsha Majety saying that overhiring was a case of “poor judgement” where he should have done better.

In an internal email, Majety, Co-Founder and CEO, also apologised to the affected employees and said the “extremely difficult decision” taken after “exploring all available options” and offered an employee assistance plan for the impacted people.

Also Read |Swiggy loss widens to Rs 3,628.9 crore in FY22

“This meant that we needed to revisit our overall indirect costs to hit our profitability goals. While we’d already initiated actions on other indirect costs like infrastructure, office/facilities etc., we needed to right-size our overall personnel costs also in line with the projections for the future.

“Our overhiring is a case of poor judgement, and I should’ve done better here,” Majety said in the email.
Earlier in the morning, he had addressed a townhall of Swiggy employees.

Also read |Microsoft to Amazon: Job cuts continue in tech industry in 2023

As part of the employee assistance plan, Swiggy has offered cash payout ranging from three to six months based on the affected employees’ tenure and grade. They will receive either an assured three months pay or notice period plus 15 days ex-gratia for every completed year of service plus balance earned leave as per policy whichever is higher.

“This will assure all impacted employees with a minimum assured payout of three months. This includes variable pay/incentives at 100 per cent. Joining bonus, Retention bonus paid out will be waived off,” Majety said in the email.

First published on: 20-01-2023 at 16:57 IST
AMU VC Tariq Mansoor writes: BBC series ‘The Modi Question’ gets it wrong. Indian Muslims want to move on from the past — we do not live there anymore

