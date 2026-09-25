India to play key role in Suzuki’s next 10-year strategy

Suzuki will also increase its use of digital engineering and modularisation, allowing technologies and components to be shared across models while products are adapted to individual markets. (Reuters Photo)

Suzuki Motor Corporation will halve the time taken to develop new vehicles by 2030 and deepen its focus on India as a manufacturing and export hub as part of a new technology strategy aimed at responding faster to changing customer needs and market conditions.

Under its “Technology Strategy 2026 for 10 Years Ahead”, Suzuki will target a 50% reduction in new-model development lead time, alongside a 30% improvement in development efficiency and a 50% improvement in manufacturing efficiency by 2030.

The company plans to achieve this by changing the way vehicles are developed, moving away from a sequential process towards concurrent development, in which planning, design, production, quality and procurement are brought together from the beginning.