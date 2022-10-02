scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 02, 2022

Suzlon Energy founder Tulsi Tanti passes away

Tulsi Tanti, 64, who was also the chairman of the Indian Wind Turbine Manufacturers Association, was on his way to Pune from Ahmedabad when he suffered a cardiac arrest, a company official said.

Tanti was widely known as the visionary who pioneered the renewables revolution in India. (File)

Tulsi Tanti, the founder chairman and managing director of Suzlon Energy and a renowned expert on renewable energy, died due to cardiac arrest on Saturday evening.

Tanti, 64, who was also the chairman of the Indian Wind Turbine Manufacturers Association, was on his way to Pune from Ahmedabad when he suffered a cardiac arrest, a company official said.

He is survived by his daughter Nidhi and son Pranav.

In a regulatory filing, the company said, “With profound sadness, we inform you of the untimely demise of Tulsi R.Tanti, the Founder, the Chairman & Managing Director, and one of the promoters of Suzlon Energy Limited… on 1st October 2022. Tanti suffered a cardiac arrest and passed away the same day.” In this difficult time, the company continues to be supported by its highly experienced board of directors and senior management who are both able and committed to take Tanti’s legacy forward and realise his vision for the firm, it added.

Suzlon Energy is in the process of raising Rs 1,200 crore through a rights issue.

The official said Tanti was on his way home in Pune after holding a series of meetings in Ahmedabad regarding the rights issue.

Tanti was widely known as the visionary who pioneered the renewables revolution in India.

He spearheaded the wind energy revolution in India with the founding of Suzlon Energy in 1995.

Advertisement

He envisioned the opportunity in the Indian renewable energy industry at a time when the global wind energy market was dominated by international players and characterised by expensive and complicated technologies that were largely unviable for traditional businesses.

Instituting a new business model, he conceptualised an end-to-end solution to create realistic avenues for businesses to ‘Go Green’ and thus emerged as a strategic partner in developing sustainable businesses.

Under Tanti’s leadership, Suzlon emerged as a prominent player in the global renewable energy market.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Uttarakhand resort murder: Amid questions within, BJP may revamp Dhami go...Premium
Uttarakhand resort murder: Amid questions within, BJP may revamp Dhami go...
From suicide to graft: After power shift in Mumbai, key cases go on the b...Premium
From suicide to graft: After power shift in Mumbai, key cases go on the b...
Who are the social leaders from Maharashtra holding up Mahatma Gandhi’s l...Premium
Who are the social leaders from Maharashtra holding up Mahatma Gandhi’s l...
Banned: How PFI morphed into a stridently militant outfit over 3 decadesPremium
Banned: How PFI morphed into a stridently militant outfit over 3 decades
Advertisement

His vision led to Suzlon setting up R&D centres in Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark and India that employ over 200 engineers.

First published on: 02-10-2022 at 12:11:38 pm
Next Story

PFI ban puts minority votes under spotlight in poll-bound Karnataka

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 02: Latest News
Advertisement