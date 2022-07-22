scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 21, 2022

Sustainable holiday: New policy looks for a green push

Top sources in the government said the tourism policy forecasts that the sector's contribution will grow to $1 trillion by 2047 and the industry needs to prepare itself to make the sector sustainable.

Written by Mihir Mishra , Pranav Mukul | New Delhi |
July 22, 2022 4:11:56 am
tourism sector, Sustainable holidays, Business news, Indian express business news, Indian express, Indian express news, Current Affairs“From $150 million currently, the industry is set to grow several times and the policy has a plan to keep the industry sustainable through various green initiatives as well as skill development and other initiatives,” a government official added.

With the government forecasting that revenues from the tourism sector will rise about seven-fold by 2047, a new policy aims at making India a sustainable, tourist-friendly destination through various green initiatives, skill development, and engaging with the private sector.

Top sources in the government said the tourism policy forecasts that the sector’s contribution will grow to $1 trillion by 2047 and the industry needs to prepare itself to make the sector sustainable.

“From $150 million currently, the industry is set to grow several times and the policy has a plan to keep the industry sustainable through various green initiatives as well as skill development and other initiatives,” a government official added.

When contacted, Tourism Secretary Arvind Singh said these aspects will require Cabinet approval. “There are various aspects in the tourism policy that have been discussed and it would require further approvals including from the Union Cabinet,” he told The Indian Express.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 21, 2022: Why you should read ‘Sport Integrity’ or ‘Symbol ...Premium
UPSC Key-July 21, 2022: Why you should read ‘Sport Integrity’ or ‘Symbol ...
PM’s ‘revdi’ remark: We need to disentangle good subsid...Premium
PM’s ‘revdi’ remark: We need to disentangle good subsid...
Behind BJP win in MP civic polls, several mini-victories for Cong; AAP, A...Premium
Behind BJP win in MP civic polls, several mini-victories for Cong; AAP, A...
Zubair bail order: Again, Supreme Court draws the red line on misuse of p...Premium
Zubair bail order: Again, Supreme Court draws the red line on misuse of p...
More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

As part of the green initiative, hotels will also need to bring in changes to ensure that the impact on the environment is minimal, the official added.

The hospitality industry has welcomed the focus on sustainability. “The Indian tourism and hospitality industry has certainly become more conscious of the benefits of sustainable tourism in the post-Covid era. We work tirelessly to reduce our environmental impact by employing sustainable best practices in maintenance, services, water consumption, and using environmentally friendly products aiming for zero waste,” said Kush Kapoor, CEO of Roseate Hotels and Resorts.

Another government official said the sector would require training not only for people employed in the sector but also sensitising the tourists.

“Even today, residents at a lot of tourism destinations have started to complain about filth and nuisances that some tourists create. We would not want to reach a level where these tourism destinations start to block tourists. This would also constitute sustainability that the policy talks about,” said another government official.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

Tourism industry says that sustainability will make the industry future-ready.

Popular destinations such as Himachal, Leh- Ladakh and Uttarakhand are also concerned about preserving their local community, cultural fabric and the local biodiversity and ecosystems. Additionally, there is increasing demand for outdoor-adventure that promotes eco-tourism such as wildlife safaris, biking, camping, monsoon treks, water rafting, etc,” said Rajeev Kale, president-holidays, MICE, Visa at Thomas Cook (India) Limited.

“The pandemic has created a new found sensitivity around sustainability and sustainable tourism has become a need of the hour. Customers are displaying increased concern towards the environment and newer trends around sustainable and regenerative travel are now emerging,” said Daniel D’Souza, president-holidays at SOTC Travel.

The policy also talks about skill development and employment generation by the sector. “The other key component of the policy is to rope in people for creation of tourism infrastructure like homestays etc. Proposal also includes getting an MSME tag for the sector that would help fetch easier access to credit,” said one of the two officials quoted above.

As COVID shut the world for tourists, Indians travelled within the country, thus, benefiting the local tourism sector. However, inbound foreign tourists continue to elude India and the government’s offer of five lakh free tourist visas were also not fully subscribed.

As part of its help to the tourism sector, India had announced to issue 500,000 free tourist visas but only 300,000 were subscribed till the end of March this year – the deadline for the scheme.

“Post-COVID, India’s inbound tourists have mainly been driven by Indians coming to visit friends and family. The visa quota was not fully subscribed due to the COVID wave,” said one of the officials quoted above.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Significance of Kali Bein, from which Punjab CM drank water and fell ill
Explained

Significance of Kali Bein, from which Punjab CM drank water and fell ill

US president Joe Biden tests positive for Covid-19

US president Joe Biden tests positive for Covid-19

AI's Dubai-Kochi flight diverted to Mumbai after technical glitch

AI's Dubai-Kochi flight diverted to Mumbai after technical glitch

In abortion, the woman’s choice matters. The SC says so, too
Opinion

In abortion, the woman’s choice matters. The SC says so, too

KL Rahul tests positive for Covid before Windies tour

KL Rahul tests positive for Covid before Windies tour

Samantha says situation with Naga Chaitanya not amicable

Samantha says situation with Naga Chaitanya not amicable

Why you should read ‘Sport Integrity’ or ‘Symbol of Marriage’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Sport Integrity’ or ‘Symbol of Marriage’

Premium
Close shave for TDP leaders as boat dock collapses in Andhra Pradesh

Close shave for TDP leaders as boat dock collapses in Andhra Pradesh

Boris signs off with 'hasta la vista': What does the phrase mean?
Explained

Boris signs off with 'hasta la vista': What does the phrase mean?

Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJP

Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJP

Premium
Kerala students 'lap up' opportunity to respond to moral policing

Kerala students 'lap up' opportunity to respond to moral policing

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 21: Latest News
Advertisement