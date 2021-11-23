Survey on domestic workers flagged off; results likely in 1 year

The Labour and Employment Ministry on Monday launched the fieldwork for the All India Survey on Domestic Workers (DWs), covering 742 districts in 37 states and Union Territories.

“This survey will cover all types of domestic services like cook, driver, housekeeping, tutor (for children), watchman, etc. This evidence-based study will help the government in policy-making for this segment of workers,” Union Labour Minister Bhupender Yadav said at the launch of fieldwork of the survey.

All these All India Surveys and the e-Shram portal will be game-changer and have set new standards in data driven policies, he said, adding rapid urbanisation due to expansion would lead to migration of workers and a rise in the number of domestic workers.

Yadav also released an instruction manual with a questionnaire for the All India Survey on Domestic Workers being conducted by the Labour Bureau, Chandigarh. As per latest data on the e-Shram portal, around 8.8 per cent of registered 8.56 crore informal sector workers fall in the DW category.

Labour Secretary Sunil Barthwal said if one has to cover 38 crore informal sector workers on the e-Shram portal, there are three to three-and-half crore domestic workers in the country. He added that DWs are the third-largest category of workers after agriculture and construction.

The survey will help the government understand significant issues on certain special and vulnerable segments of labour and will guide effective policymaking, a Labour Ministry statement said. The survey is aimed at estimating the number and proportion of DWs at the national and state level, percentage distribution of domestic workers for live-in/live-out, formal/informal employment, migrant/non-migrant, their wages and other socio-economic characteristics, it added.

At all-India level, a total of 12,766 first stage units (FSUs), i.e. 6,190 villages and 6,576 UFS blocks will be covered. Also, 1,50,000 households, i.e. the ultimate stage units (USU) will be covered.

The result of the All-India Survey on Domestic Workers is expected within a year.

The government had earlier in September launched All-India Quarterly Establishment-based Employment Survey (AQEES) to gauge organised sector employment.