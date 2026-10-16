Supreme Court upholds quashing of Yes Bank’s Rs 8,415-crore Additional Tier-1 bonds write-off

The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the quashing of the Yes Bank’s Rs 8,415-crore Additional Tier-1 (AT-1) bond write-off. Following the ruling, the lender’s shares plunged 14.43% to Rs 18.15 on the stock exchanges. The bank said it was examining the judgment and its implications before making any further disclosures, as required.

In a disclosure to the stock exchanges, Yes Bank said the judgment, pronounced on October 15, arose from appeals against the Bombay High Court’s January 20, 2023 decision setting aside the write-down of the AT-1 bonds. The bank said it would make further disclosures as may be required after examining the order. It also stated that, apart from the Supreme Court judgment and information already available in the public domain, it was not aware of any undisclosed information or event concerning the bank that could explain the movement in its securities.