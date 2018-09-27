Supreme Court verdict on Aadhaar likely to slow down KYC timelines, escalate cost

Companies are expected to be impacted by the apex court’s verdict, both in terms of a slowing down of their KYC timelines and an escalation in the cost of this exercise. Companies are expected to be impacted by the apex court’s verdict, both in terms of a slowing down of their KYC timelines and an escalation in the cost of this exercise.

With the Supreme Court Wednesday declaring Section 57 of the Aadhaar Act, alongside a March 23, 2017, circular of the Department of Telecommunications and a 2017 amendment to Rule 9 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (Maintenance of Records) Rules, 2005, as unconstitutional, this effectively puts a halt to companies in services sectors such as telecom, banking, mutual funds, credit cards, payment wallets insisting that their customers furnish their Aadhaar details for the customer identification process, or KYC.

All these companies are expected to be impacted by the apex court's verdict, both in terms of a slowing down of their KYC timelines and an escalation in the cost of this exercise.

A top executive at a leading mobile company said that while the industry was studying the Supreme Court verdict, companies are preparing to revert to physical KYC methods using paper forms and photocopies of documents. “We cannot stop on-boarding of customers and will have to go back to the older procedures. There will be a significant cost element attached to it as Aadhaar-based eKYC costs 85 per cent lesser than physical KYC process,” the official said, on condition of anonymity. However, when asked if the operators would have to return to physical KYC following the apex court order, a senior government official indicated formulation of a new law that would allow telecom operators to conduct eKYC.

Banks, on the other hand, are awaiting a word from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) before deciding further course of action. “Currently we are in the process of reading the judgement and checking for any fine prints. While Supreme Court has passed its judgement we will await for RBI’s circular on the issue and the way forward,” a senior executive at a top private sector bank said.

“Lot of businesses were looking at Aadhaar-based eKYC and fast-track the KYC process. User enterprises such as telecom operators and banks that were trying to fast-track the timeline through eKYC will definitely be impacted. So the acceleration and KYC and cost-savings will not be possible now. The fintech opportunity came from there to integrate with Aadhaar and build solutions on the Aadhaar stack with Aadhaar as a platform,” Rama Vedashree, CEO of Data Security Council of India and a member of the Srikrishna Committee that submitted a draft of the data protection report told The Indian Express.

The abovementioned bank official said that while the judgment pertained to the new bank accounts, they would also await clarity on what needs to be done if a customer comes with the request to de-link his Aadhaar with the bank account and in that case, “if the banks will be required to do a fresh KYC”. An official with another bank said that the court’s judgment also raised concern over the Aadhaar-Enabled Payment System, and the government along with the RBI needed to provide clarity on the same.

