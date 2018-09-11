Supreme Court vacates Orissa HC stay on solar safeguard duty

Following the HC stay, the finance ministry, on August 13, had to suspend the implementation of a safeguard duty on imported solar cells. Following the HC stay, the finance ministry, on August 13, had to suspend the implementation of a safeguard duty on imported solar cells.

Clearing the way for the imposition of safeguard duty on solar cell imports, the Supreme Court on Monday vacated a stay by the Orissa High Court.

The Orissa HC, hearing a writ petition against the duty filed by local solar plant developers, had barred the government from imposing it till August 20, but the government went ahead and slapped the 25 per cent impost on July 30. The duty on solar cells — the basic ingredient needed to manufacture solar panels — was imposed for a year, ending July 19, 2019, and the tax was to reduce to 20 per cent for the six months till January 29, 2020, and 15 per cent for the subsequent six months.

The step is seen to increase solar tariffs by 50 paise per unit, as per CARE Ratings, effectively discouraging electricity distribution companies (discoms) from buying solar power going ahead.

Apart from developers, the duty is expected to hurt domestic manufacturers based in special economic zones (SEZs), which currently accommodate 40 per cent of 10 giga-watt (GW) of solar module manufacturing units and 60 per cent of 3 GW of cells production base.

However, domestic manufacturers believe that this step would salvage the industry, currently stressed with facing uneven competition from cheaper imports. “During the initial phase, we anticipate a diversion of approximately 30 to 40 per cent of the demand for solar cells and modules towards the Indian manufacturers,” said Sunil Rathi, director, Waaree Energies. —FE

