Supreme Court stays its own order to raze 5 Kerala buildings for violating CRZ norms

The Supreme Court Monday restrained authorities from executing its earlier order directing razing of five apartment complexes in Kerala for violating Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms till it heard the matter next. Hearing applications by some residents of these apartment complexes located in Maradu municipality in Ernakulam district, a vacation bench of Justice Indira Banerjee and Justice Ajay Rastogi directed that the applications be listed in the first week of July before the same bench which passed the demolition order on May 8.

Advertising

It further said that “for a period of six weeks or until further orders whichever is earlier, there will be an interim order restraining the respondents from demolishing the buildings in question”.

The petitioners submitted that the SC had on November 27, 2018, directed that a three-member committee, comprising Secretary of the Local Self Government Department, Chief Municipal Officer of the concerned Municipality, and Collector of the District be constituted to hear objections to the show-cause notice issued for removal of buildings.

The petitioners said the Committee was directed to hear the affected parties as well as the Kerala State Coastal Zone Management Authority (CZMA) and the state government, and to submit a report to the SC.

Advertising

However, they contended the Committee submitted its report without giving them an opportunity of hearing. A bench of Justices Arun Mishra and Navin Sinha had on May 8 ordered demolition of the five complexes — Holy Faith Apartments, Kayaloram Apartments, Holiday Heritage, Alfa Ventures, and Jain Heritage — and observed that the state, devastated by last year’s floods, cannot withstand another flood on account of illegal constructions.

The decision came on a special leave petition filed by the State CZMA. The SC had given authorities a month’s time (from the May 8 ruling) to carry out demolition.