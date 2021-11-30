Supreme Court gives two more weeks to CCI to decide Future-Amazon case

The Supreme Court on Monday extended by two weeks the deadline for Competition Commission of India (CCI) to decide on the Confederation of All India Traders’ (CAIT) plea seeking revocation of approval granted to the Amazon-Future Group deal in 2019. It also gave liberty to Amazon to raise objections before the Commission.

Earlier, on November 16, the Delhi High Court had directed CCI to decide in the matter within two weeks instead of January 4, the earlier scheduled date of hearing. The CAIT had moved the HC demanding the annulment of CCI’s approval that was granted to Amazon in 2019 and wanted protection of its 6,000 traders who had supplied goods worth Rs 10,000 crore to the Future Group.

On Monday, a Bench led by Chief Justice NV Ramana while disposing of Amazon’s appeal against the HC’s order said it does not want to express any opinion on the merits of the case or the CCI proceedings, but gave an extension of two weeks beyond the two-week deadline set by the HC.

The judges during the hearing also asked about the “tearing hurry” for the Commission to complete the proceedings when it is already hearing the case. —FE