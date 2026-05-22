Supply side pressures clouding India’s near-term outlook: RBI’s State of Economy report

It said the global economy continued to be shadowed by uncertainties in West Asia.

The near-term outlook for the economy is “somewhat clouded by supply side pressures” even as domestic demand continues to be the main driver of economic growth, the Reserve Bank of India said in its State of the Economy article. The central bank noted that while headline inflation remains comfortably within its tolerance band, the pass-through of underlying cost pressures to domestic prices requires close and ongoing monitoring.

“The financial conditions, crude oil prices and capital flows continue to pose challenges to the external sector outlook,” the report authored by RBI researchers and economists said.

“Views expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not represent the views of the Reserve Bank of India,” it said.