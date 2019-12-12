Successful IBC bidders to be ring fenced from criminal proceedings

The IBC (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019, seeks to change various sections as well as insert a new section in the law. The IBC (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019, seeks to change various sections as well as insert a new section in the law.

The Union Cabinet Wednesday approved changes to the insolvency law, including provisions to ring fence successful resolution applicants from criminal proceedings with regard to offences committed by previous promoters of a company. The amendments to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) are aimed at removing certain difficulties being faced during insolvency resolution process to realise the objects of the Code and to further ease doing of business, the government said in a statement.

The IBC (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019, seeks to change various sections as well as insert a new section in the law. This amendment will help in expediting resolution of cases such as that of Bhushan Power & Steel (BPSL), where the successful resolution applicant JSW Steel has been seeking immunity against criminal investigations against the erstwhile promoters of BPSL. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) in October, attached land, building, plant and machinery of BPSL, Odisha, worth Rs 4,025 crore, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in a bank fraud case. This has created a hurdle in resolution of this key case.

Resolution of this major case, wherein banks will get nearly Rs 20,000 crore, will help in resolution of similar cases. Apart from BPSL, other IBC cases in which the ED has recently attached properties include Kudos Chemie Ltd, wherein the agency has attached, under PMLA, plant and machinery at Kuranwala and Saidpura, Mohali worth Rs 234.11 crore in a bank fraud case. Another IBC resolution case is of SPS Steel Rolling Mills Ltd, wherein ED attached properties worth Rs 92 crore under PMLA in a bank fraud case in September.

The government said amendments in the IBC would remove bottlenecks, streamline the corporate insolvency resolution process and that protection of last mile funding would boost investment in financially-distressed sectors.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App