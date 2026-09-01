After low recovery, NCLT forms 5-member bench to hear Subhash Chandra insolvency

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) Monday constituted a five-member Special Bench to hear the personal insolvency proceedings involving Essel Group founder Subhash Chandra, a day before the matter is scheduled to come up for hearing.

The development comes after the NCLT Special Bench, New Delhi Court-II, made a fresh reference to the President of the tribunal under Section 419(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, in the case filed by Indiabulls Housing Finance against Chandra.

According to an order issued by the NCLT, the newly constituted Bench will comprise the NCLT president along with judicial members Bachu Venkat Balaram Das and Mahendra Khandelwal, and technical members Atul Chaturvedi and Ravindra Chaturvedi.