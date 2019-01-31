Stung by crude, IOC net falls 91 per cent

Owing to an inventory loss of Rs 6,655 crore due to falling oil prices, state-owned Indian Oil’s (IOC) net profit fell a steep 91 per cent in the quarter ended December 2018 to Rs 717 crore compared with Rs 7,883 crore in the year ago period.

Profit fell despite revenue during the quarter rising 22 per cent to Rs 1.60 lakh crore compared with Rs 1.30 lakh crore a year ago.

The oil marketing company had made an inventory gain of Rs 5,520 crore in the December 2017 quarter and had also registered a gain of Rs 2,221 crore in the July-September 2018 quarter, during which crude oil prices crossed $85 per barrel.

However, since then, crude oil prices saw a steep decline, which resulted in losses for the state-owned company.

While gross refining margins (GRMs) across the world has been weakening with Singapore benchmark at $4.5 per barrel in the Q3FY19 compared with $6.1/barrel in the preceding quarter, IOC’s GRM was $1.15/barrel compared with $12.32/barrel a year ago.

IOC’s product sales volume including exports during the December 2018 quarter was 22.794 million tonne. —FE