‘Studying developments’: India’s first reaction to US court order

Indian trade delegation was about to leave for Washington on Sunday

Written by: Ravi Dutta Mishra
4 min readNew DelhiFeb 21, 2026 05:19 PM IST
donald trump, tariffs,Hours after the Supreme Court ruling, Donald Trump announced a 10% global tariff on almost all imports to the US under a rarely-used provision known as Section 122. (File photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

A day after the US Supreme Court invalidated tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump using the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), the Commerce and Industry Ministry on Saturday said that it is ‘studying’ the implications of the decision.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

“We have noted the US Supreme Court judgement on tariffs yesterday. President Trump has also addressed a press conference in that regard. Some steps have been announced by the US Administration. We are studying all these developments for their implications,” the Ministry said.

This assumes significance as an Indian delegation is expected to leave for Washington on Sunday for three days of talks to finalise the legal agreement. The legal text was expected to further lower the tariffs from 25% to 18%. However, after the US court order, the US tariff would come down to 10% on India. Washington had already rolled back an additional 25% tariffs, which were imposed citing Russian oil purchases.

The US Supreme Court order is especially consequential for India, as the US, earlier this month, agreed to sign an agreement under which India agreed to purchase $500 billion worth of US products, and Washington agreed to lower tariffs on India to 18% from 50%. However, the trade agreement has not been officially signed yet. Market access-related concessions agreed under the trade deal would only be given by the Indian side when the legal agreement is signed, Indian government officials said.

Must Read | ‘Nothing changes; they will be paying tariffs’: What Trump said on trade with India after US Supreme Court ruling

Hours after the Supreme Court ruling, Trump announced a 10% global tariff on almost all imports to the US under a rarely-used provision known as Section 122. Alongside that, two other provisions – Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 and Section 301 of the 1974 Trade Act – that are already in use and have firmer legal grounding will remain in place, the White House clarified after the SC ruling. Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 on national-security grounds. These have already been deployed in the case of steel, aluminium, semiconductors and other products—and the Trump administration is looking to impose even more.

Former trade officer and founder of Delhi-based think tank GTRI, Ajay Srivastava said that the removal of the reciprocal tariffs will free about 55% of India’s exports to the United States from the 25% duty (including the 18% rate yet to be implemented under the interim framework announced in the February 6 joint statement), leaving these exports subject only to standard MFN tariffs.

“On the remaining exports, (i) Section 232 tariffs will continue — 50% on steel and aluminium and 25% on certain auto components — while (ii) products accounting for roughly 40% of export value, including smartphones, petroleum products and medicines, will remain exempt from U.S. tariffs,” Srivastava said.

Story continues below this ad

The US-India Joint Statement dated Feb 6, 2026, said: “In the event of any changes to the agreed upon tariffs of either country, the United States and India agree that the other country may modify its commitments”.

Also Read | How will Trump’s new 10% tariffs work and what’s next for the world?

As US tariffs have changed, Srivastava said, India should use this clause to either opt out of the trade deal or delay negotiations or seek fresh terms so the trade deal looks equitable.

“The ruling should prompt India to re-examine its trade deal with the United States. After offering concessions — including reducing MFN tariffs, aligning economic policies with U.S. interests, easing regulations affecting U.S. goods, and signalling large purchases of U.S. products — India was to receive an 18% reciprocal tariff rate. Now, even without a trade deal, India, like other countries, faces a 10% tariff on most goods, rendering the agreement being negotiated useless,” Srivastava said.

Kurt M. Campbell, Chairman and Co-Founder of The Asia Group, said:” The truth is that the Trump administration anticipated these steps and was already exploring various executive authorities that can accomplish the same goals, and continue to make it clear that exports continuing at the same levels from other countries in the United States are unacceptable”.

Story continues below this ad

“Congress has already signalled its discomfort with the tariff policies. If anything, I believe that key players on Capitol Hill, both some Republicans and the entirety of the Democratic Party, will reaffirm this decision, and it will be hard to pass any legislation that in some way reconstitutes these authorities,” Campbell said.

Ravi Dutta Mishra
Ravi Dutta Mishra

Ravi Dutta Mishra is a Principal Correspondent with The Indian Express, specializing in economic policy and financial regulations. With over five years of experience in business journalism, he provides critical coverage of the frameworks that govern India's commercial landscape. Expertise & Focus Areas: Mishra’s reporting concentrates on the intersection of government policy and market operations. His core beats include: Trade & Commerce: Analysis of India's import-export trends, trade agreements, and commercial policies. Banking & Finance: Covering regulatory changes and policy decisions affecting the banking sector. Professional Experience: Prior to joining The Indian Express, Mishra built a robust portfolio working with some of India's leading financial news organizations. His background includes tenures at: Mint CNBC-TV18 This diverse experience across both print and broadcast media has equipped him with a holistic understanding of financial storytelling and news cycles. Find all stories by Ravi Dutta Mishra here ... Read More

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
Advertisement
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Sam Altman, OpenAI, Express Adda, Anant Goenka, New Delhi, India AI Impact Summit 2026, Codex, ChatGPT employment impact, AI in India IT sector, artificial general intelligence (AGI), superintelligence, global AI infrastructure, orbital data centers, OpenAI non-profit regret, AI education impact, deep learning breakthroughs, frontier language models, India tech hub 2026, Sam Altman India visit highlights
Close cooperation between Govts & AI firms becoming more important: Sam Altman
Rohit Pawar PC on baramati air crash
Baramati crash: Rohit Pawar says plane op has links to 'powerful' people in ruling party; seeks Modi's help
Rajpal Yadav
Rajpal Yadav says 'no one is above the law' days after getting out of prison, reveals he was 'dazed' when he raised demand for smoking zones
Kohrra 2
Bold gamble behind Kohrra 2's shocking ending: Sudip Sharma, writers on how migration, generational trauma define Punjab
Khan Sir dance with JEE mains students viral video
‘Selection wala dance’: Khan Sir’s viral celebration with JEE Main toppers wins hearts online
Asha Sharma Microsoft XBOX CEO
Who is Asha Sharma? New Indian-origin Microsoft Xbox head promising no ‘soulless AI slop’ in games
PAK vs NZ
New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026
India Women vs Australia Women 3rd T20I Live: The game at Adelaide will decide the fate of the T20 series.
India Women vs Australia Women 3rd T20I ​Live Cricket Score
pharmacy, global pharmacy, Global mortality, Global mortality in AIDS, Global mortality in TB, Policy entrepreneurship, pharmacy sector, medicine prices, editorial, Indian express, opinion news, current affairs
The world’s pharmacy has a challenge — shifting from volume to value
Trump
How will Trump's new 10% tariffs work and what's next for the world?
flower
Indian spring guide: 5 low-maintenance flowers for a vibrant balcony
Ronnie Chatterji, OpenAI’s Chief Economist, emphasises a data-driven approach to understanding AI’s economic impact. (Express Image/OpenAI)
‘India is poised to lead global AI adoption’: OpenAI Chief Economist Ronnie Chatterji
Advertisement
Must Read
New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026
PAK vs NZ
India Women vs Australia Women 3rd T20I ​Live Cricket Score
India Women vs Australia Women 3rd T20I Live: The game at Adelaide will decide the fate of the T20 series.
Saim Ayub lbw Jasprit Bumrah: The India-Pak short story with a twist that will worry South Africa
India's Jasprit Bumrah, right, appeals successfully for the wicket of Pakistan's Saim Ayub, center, during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026. (AP Photo)
‘India is poised to lead global AI adoption’: OpenAI Chief Economist Ronnie Chatterji
Ronnie Chatterji, OpenAI’s Chief Economist, emphasises a data-driven approach to understanding AI’s economic impact. (Express Image/OpenAI)
Digital arrest scams: Why are they still so rampant despite awareness?
Experts say psychological manipulation, not lack of awareness, fuels the rise of digital scams.
Sam Altman vs Elon Musk: Why OpenAI’s CEO says space-based data centres won’t matter this decade
Sam Altman at Express Adda with Anant Goenka, executive director of The Indian Express. (Image: Praveen Khanna/The Indian Express).
Indian spring guide: 5 low-maintenance flowers for a vibrant balcony
flower
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
‘Selection wala dance’: Khan Sir’s viral celebration with JEE Main toppers wins hearts online
Khan Sir dance with JEE mains students viral video
Who is Asha Sharma? New Indian-origin Microsoft Xbox head promising no ‘soulless AI slop’ in games
Asha Sharma Microsoft XBOX CEO
'If I can handle family dinner with the Murthys, I can…’: Rishi Sunak’s quip at Delhi AI Summit goes viral
Rishi Sunak AI Impact Summit
Woman held after leaving her dog at a Las Vegas check-in counter to catch flight: Watch
Las Vegas airport dog abandonment
Vande Bharat passenger sparks debate over food scare after being served heated rotis in plastic packets, IRCTC responds
Vande Bharat food safety
Feb 21: Latest News
Advertisement