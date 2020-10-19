Strong demand for blue-collar workers, full-time jobs on offer

Experts say it is likely 2020 could end with 1.4 million vacancies being filled. (File)

Business activity may not have recovered to pre-pandemic levels but, at 0.5 million, openings for blue collar workers in the July-September period were reasonably strong. Some of this relates to the upcoming festive season but a large part of this demand is for permanent jobs.

Experts say it is likely 2020 could end with 1.4 million vacancies being filled. Data sourced from Betterplace, a technology platform for managing the lifecycle of informal and semi-formal workforce, shows nine million interviews have been targeted. The demand in segments like delivery and healthcare segment is likely to surpass January 2020 levels.

The good news is that nearly 80 per cent of the jobs on offer are for full-time employment, Pravin Agarwala, co-founder and CEO, Betterplace said. “The demand during the festive season stems mainly from the retail sector so some some of this is for temporary jobs. But demand for full-time jobs is expected to sustain post the festive season.” —FE

