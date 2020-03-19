Stretched supply chains: Directive to Indian Missions to explore alternative API sources

Between 2017 and 2019, India doubled its overall imports of raw materials used to make antibiotics, according to data from the Chemicals and Fertilizers Ministry. (File Photo) Between 2017 and 2019, India doubled its overall imports of raw materials used to make antibiotics, according to data from the Chemicals and Fertilizers Ministry. (File Photo)

Indian Missions outside the country have been asked to explore the possibility of sourcing raw material for medicine production in their respective countries, The Indian Express has learnt. While China has slowly begun to ease restrictions on Hubei, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus (SARS-COV-2) outbreak that has caused a global pandemic, India is still working to reduce its dependence on the neighbouring country for crucial drug ingredients.

India depends on China for nearly 70 percent of its import requirements of bulk drugs, but the Covid-19 outbreak in the neighbouring country forced it to speed up efforts to cut this dependence.

Six missions in countries, including those in the US and Hong Kong, are learnt to have shared a list of potential suppliers in their nations with Export Promotion Councils and work is underway to fix meetings, sources said.

This development comes in addition to a panel formed by the Department of Pharmaceuticals (DoP) earlier this year to regularly review the availability of stock of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), Key Starting Materials and the medicines made from these key ingredients. The fast-spreading virus caused China to shut down operations earlier this year in areas like the Hubei province, squeezing supplies of various types of key drug ingredients to India, especially those used to make certain crucial antibiotics and vitamins. According to pharmaceutical industry executives, most of the world is dependent on China for these specific ingredients, known as fermentation-based APIs.

Between 2017 and 2019, India doubled its overall imports of raw materials used to make antibiotics, according to data from the Chemicals and Fertilizers Ministry.

Hubei contributes around 18 percent of the pharma products supplied from China to India, The Indian Express has learnt. Earlier this month, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) imposed restrictions on exports of 13 such APIs and the formulations made from them, in a move to preserve supplies while India waited for Hubei to resume operations.

These products include APIs like paracetamol, vitamin B6 and B12, progesterone, acyclovir and erythromycin salts. While China is India’s go-to destination for these products, Hong Kong, Belgium, France, Japan, the Netherlands, the US, Italy, Egypt, Canada and Thailand also export these ingredients here.

However, countries like Italy have also been reeling under the impact of the Covid-19 outbreak, and would therefore not be the best supplier in the short term, according to some experts. These alternative sources would also only be able to supply APIs like those to make antidiabetic and anti-hypertensive drugs, they said.

“Every company will be examining alternative sources beyond China. This is important for a diversified supply chain and healthcare security,” said Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance secretary general Sudarshan Jain.

“The key issue is fermentation based products like antibiotics and vitamins, where China has dominance globally,” he said. “We have to build self-reliance in this space and we have the capability. The ecosystem should help us to move forward,” he said. The government has announced norms for faster environmental clearances, which is a “step in the right direction”, said Jain.

At the same time, India, which once had the technology to manufacture fermentation-based APIs, would have to set up fresh capabilities with updated technology to be able to do so. This would take at least two years, according to some industry experts.f

