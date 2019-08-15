Stress ahead: Domestic bond yields rise 10 bps

Reversing the uptrend witnessed in the last couple of weeks, yields on India’s 10-year benchmark government bonds rose by 10 basis points to 6.63 per cent on Wednesday, a week after the Reserve Bank slashed the Repo rate by 35 basis points.

Advertising

Yield has risen by 14 basis points in the last a few days even as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) slashed the key policy rate last week. Yield on 10-year bond had fallen ahead of the RBI policy meeting on August 7. Normally when investors sell government bonds, prices drop and yields increase. A higher bond yield indicates greater risk and if the yield offered by a bond is much higher than what it was when issued, there is a chance that the company or the government that issued it is financially stressed.

The 10-year benchmark bond yields fell by 40 bps during July 2019 to an average of 6.52 per cent from month ago and by 87 bps from April 2019. Corporate bond yields have fallen by 107 bps since September 2019 and that of commercial papers have fallen 111 bps. A number of factors led to the decline in yields of government and corporate securities — the pass through of the RBI rate cuts and expectations of further cuts, the liquidity surplus in the banking system (since June 2019), the government’s decision to maintain the fiscal deficit target for the year and thereby lowering concerns of additional market borrowing, higher demand for government securities as well as higher rated corporate bonds and commercial papers by mutual funds.

However, the market has been witnessing FPI outflows of late. “There is uncertainty over the issuance of government borrowing in the overseas market as proposed in the Budget. The economy is also slowing down and many sectors like automobiles are stressed,” said an analyst.

Meanwhile, the Sensex on Wednesday recovered partially as positive macroeconomic data, especially soft inflation levels and US delaying tariffs on some Chinese goods buoyed the investor sentiment. After surging 515 points during the session, the 30-share BSE Sensex settled 353.37 points or 0.96 per cent higher at 37,311.53. The broader NSE Nifty reclaimed the 11,000-mark, jumping 103.55 points or 0.95 per cent to close at 11,029.40.