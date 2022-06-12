Strengthening NFRA: Govt examining panel proposals

The Centre on Saturday said it is committed to strengthening the working of the National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA), the independent regulatory body set up under the Corporate Affairs Ministry for the auditing profession.

Addressing an event organised by the NFRA as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) celebrations, Ministry of Corporate Affairs Secretary Rajesh Verma said,”We need to see what more needs to be done to strengthen NFRA to enable it to discharge its duties effectively” as well as strengthen the mandates of protecting the public interests.

“The government is continuously focussed on further strengthening NFRA and in the process we are also looking into the recommendations of the Company Law Committee with regard to financial and operational autonomy of NFRA,” Verma added. During his speech, he also traced the evolution of NFRA, which was established in October 2018. WITH PTI