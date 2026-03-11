Amid Strait of Hormuz closure, India’s Russian oil imports surge by 50%; could rise further if crisis persists

With India’s crude oil supplies from West Asia halted due to the severe disruption in vessel movements through the Strait of Hormuz, the country’s Russian oil imports have surged in the first 11 days of March, according to trade sources and tanker data. Before the West Asia conflict began on February 28 with Israel and the US hitting Iran with military strikes and Tehran retaliating with striking neighbouring Gulf countries that house American assets, New Delhi’s oil imports from Moscow were expected to be around 800,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 1 million bpd.

With the conflict—now in its twelfth day—effectively suspending maritime traffic through the critical chokepoint of the Strait of Hormuz, India’s Russian oil imports have jumped to 1.5 million bpd in the first 11 days of the month, as per ship tracking data from commodity market analytics firm Kpler. These volumes could rise further if regular West Asian oil volumes through the Strait are not reinstated soon. Around 2.5–2.7 million bpd of India’s crude imports—accounting for around half of the country’s total oil imports—have transited the Strait of Hormuz in recent months; the longer-term average is around 40%. This oil is mainly from Iraq, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Kuwait.

“Looking ahead, if the current shipment schedules and cargo movements continue, total Russian crude arrivals for the full month could reach close to 2 million barrels per day, or potentially even exceed that level, further reinforcing India’s crude supply position amid the broader uncertainty surrounding flows through the Strait of Hormuz,” said Sumit Ritolia, Lead Research Analyst, Refining & Modeling at Kpler.

Vessel tracking data also indicates that a substantial number of Russian crude cargoes are currently on the water, particularly moving across the Indian Ocean region toward Indian ports. Around 130 million barrels of Russian crude was estimated to be on ships on water as of early March. This stockpile included significant volumes across the Indian Ocean, Red Sea and Suez Canal routes, and around Singapore, which could potentially be redirected towards Indian ports.

India had, in recent months, cut down significantly on its oil imports from Russia amid trade negotiations with the US, as Washington made it a pre-requisite for scrapping its 25% additional penal tariff on New Delhi. In February, India had imported just over 1 million bpd of Russian crude, almost half of the 2025 peak of over 2 million bpd. Loadings of Russian crude for Indian ports, which averaged 1.7 million bpd last year, was just 0.7 million bpd in February. India is the world’s third-largest consumer of crude oil and depends on imports to meet over 88% of its oil requirement.

But with the Strait of Hormuz closed for all intended purposes, Washington is now more than happy with India consuming more Russian crude, even from sanctioned entities and tankers. Last week, the US issued a temporary 30-day “waiver” to allow Indian refiners to buy Russian crude that is already sitting in tankers on water. Apart from providing temporary relief to India, experts also see it as part of Donald Trump’s effort to prevent a further and sustained spike in international oil prices—and the consequent rise in domestic fuel prices in the US—given the midterm elections later this year.

On Wednesday, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said, “India has been a great partner in maintaining stable oil prices around the world. The United States recognizes ongoing purchases of Russian oil are a part of this effort. India is one of the largest consumers and refiners of oil and it is essential for the United States and India to work hand in hand for market stability for Americans and Indians.”

Story continues below this ad

“The United States has also acknowledged India’s ongoing purchases of Russian oil, recognizing that India, as one of the largest consumers and refiners globally, plays an important role in maintaining global oil market stability. In this context, the effective flexibility or informal waiver allowing India to continue importing significant Russian volumes has supported refiners in securing steady crude flows while managing price volatility. As a result, the steady inflow of Russian barrels, combined with additional sourcing from regions such as the United States and West Africa, will help ensure that India remains well supplied with crude, despite the uncertainties surrounding the Strait of Hormuz and broader geopolitical tensions,” Ritolia said.

A senior government official had said last week that India never stopped buying Russian crude, and this waiver appears to be more for Washington’s own legal and procedural requirements considering the Trump administration had imposed sanctions on various suppliers and tankers involved in Russian oil trade, and had also issued executive orders pertaining to penal tariffs against India. Even before the so-called waiver was announced, there were signs that India was increasing its intake of Russian crude by tapping cargoes already on water. The Indian Express had reported last week that a few oil tankers laden with Russian oil, which were earlier showing East Asia as their destination, had arrived at Indian ports.

Government sources have maintained that with regular oil supplies from non-Hormuz regions coming in unabated and increased purchases from Russia and other geographies, India is in a comfortable position when it comes to crude oil and major fuels like petrol and diesel. Last week, government sources had indicated that India had six-eight weeks of crude and fuel stocks, which would be replenished on an ongoing basis with supplies from other regions being increased. As refineries continue to process crude, produce fuels, and get more oil from regions other than West Asia, these stocks will keep shifting, and the effective coverage would be extended, they had said.

Sources indicated that the government and Indian oil and gas companies are in touch with all international suppliers, including national oil companies and even large traders like Vitol, Trafigura, and ADNOC Trading, to source additional volumes of crude oil and LPG from their international portfolios, even as the country is in a “comfortable” position to prevent any near-term shortage of major fuels. A senior refining sector official said that the current priority is to ensure a steady flow of oil, regardless of the price.