Stocks recoup some losses, rupee clocks steepest single-day gain since 2013

The longer-term outlook for Indian markets is also turning bleak as the war in West Asia drags on, and energy prices remain elevated.

The benchmark stock indices recouped 2% fall early in the session to close slightly higher on Thursday, and the rupee posted its biggest single-day gain since 2013 by closing nearly 1.8% higher against the US dollar, a day after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) further tightened its stance against speculative trading of the currency by banks.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

The Nifty 50 closed the session at 22,713.10 points, up 33.70 points or 0.15%.

The BSE Sensex closed 0.25% higher at 73,319.55.

Both the benchmark indices had nosedived 2% early in the session after US President Donald Trump’s comments about striking hard at Iran fanned fears of a prolonged war.

But a strong buying of information technology (IT) stocks helped indices gain some lost ground. The IT sector gained nearly 3%, and was the biggest winner on the day.