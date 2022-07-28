Stocks decline as GDP report raises fears of recession

Updated: July 28, 2022 9:06:41 pm
Stocks are falling early Thursday as investors reacted to news that the US economy shrank for a second consecutive quarter, sharply raising rears that that the US economy is already in or is heading for a recession.
The S&P 500 was down 0.4% as of 10 am Eastern, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.4% and the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite was down 0.6%.
The US economy shrank from April through June, contracting at a 0.9% annual pace. The decline that the Commerce Department reported Thursday in the gross domestic product — the broadest gauge of the economy — followed a 1.6% annual drop from January through March.
Consecutive quarters of falling GDP constitute an informal, though not definitive, indicator of a recession. The GDP report for last quarter pointed to weakness across the economy.
Subscriber Only Stories
Consumer spending slowed as Americans bought fewer goods. Business investment fell. Inventories tumbled as businesses slowed their restocking of shelves, shedding 2 percentage points from GDP.
The Federal Reserve is trying to slow the US economy to fight inflation without tipping it into a recession.
The central bank raised its key short-term interest rate by 0.75 percentage points on Wednesday. Shares of Facebook’s parent company Meta Platforms are down 8% after the social media giant said its revenue fell last quarter for the first time ever, dragged down by a drop in ad spending.
Spirit Airlines shares rose 3%. JetBlue said it agreed to buy the budget airline for $3.8 billion to create the nation’s fifth largest airline, if approved by US regulators. The agreement comes a day after Spirit’s attempt to merge with Frontier Airlines fell apart.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscriber Reading Now
Most Popular
Facing flak over 'rashtrapatni' remark, Adhir says will apologise to President Murmu, not to 'hypocrites'
Why you should read ‘Burden of Proof’ or ‘James Bond’Premium
Court convicts both accused, sentencing next week
Latest News
From his Man Friday to land deals signatory to scam accused, Bhola Yadav key Lalu aide to fall
Stocks decline as GDP report raises fears of recession
Three shopkeepers held for selling Chinese manjha in Northwest Delhi
Heavy rain affects normal life in Jammu, schools asked to remain shut in 2 districts
Harmanpreet Kaur and India determined to begin Commonwealth Games challenge vs Australia with ‘killing attitude’
ICW 2022: Malaika Arora was a sight to behold in sheer gown with thigh-high slit
Ludhiana: Excise dept seizes 20 boxes of liquor from 2 cars, two arrested
Why the baked chip may not be good for your liver
Your Daily Wrap: Mamata sacks Bengal minister, 44th Chess Olympiad begins in Chennai; and more
Domestic help held for robbing Punjabi Bagh businessman of cash, jewellery worth Rs 10 crore
‘Rashtrapatni’ explained: The controversy over how the President should be addressed
Vijay Deverakonda calls Samantha Ruth Prabhu the ‘most desirable woman in India’: ‘She’s amazing’