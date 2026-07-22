Stocks slip, rupee drops as crude spikes to 5-week high

Nifty 50 shed ​0.41% ​to 24,089.20, while the ⁠BSE Sensex plummeted 0.5% to 77,079.37 by 9:22 am.

Stock markets opened lower on Wednesday as crude oil prices jumped to a more than five-week high on the escalating Middle East conflict.

Nifty 50 shed ​0.41% ​to 24,089.20, while the ⁠BSE Sensex tumbles 0.5% to 77,079.37 by 9:22 am.

The rupee also dropped 11 paise to 96.36 against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday.

Ten of the 16 major sectors recorded losses while broader small-caps and mid-caps fell 0.4% and 0.2%, respectively, reported PTI.

The pharma index lost 1.6% after US President Donald Trump outlined a phased tariff plan for imported generic medicines, granting drugmakers a two-year window before duties take effect.

Bandhan Bank plummeted 10% despite logging a stronger-than-expected profit, after the lender cut its fiscal-year return-on-assets outlook, citing narrower net interest margins and higher operating expenses.