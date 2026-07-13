All the 16 vital sectors traded ⁠lower ⁠while broader small-caps and mid-caps dropped ⁠about 0.6% ‌each. (Express Photo/File)

Stocks opened lower on Monday after renewed tensions in the Middle East with Iran shutting the crucial Strait of Hormuz, pushing the crude ​oil ​prices higher.

At 9.15 am, The benchmark Nifty ⁠50 plummeted 0.69% to 24,039.4, while ‌the BSE Sensex shed 0.78% to 76,963.35.

All the 16 vital sectors traded ⁠lower ⁠while broader small-caps and mid-caps dropped ⁠about 0.6% ‌each.

The US ​and Iranian forces ‌exchanged heavy missile and drone assaults, with ‌Tehran ​targeting ​US ​facilities in states across the Gulf ​on Sunday and saying ⁠it had again closed the vital Strait ‌of ⁠Hormuz.