Stock markets open lower as renewed Middle East tensions push up oil prices

At 9.15 am, The benchmark Nifty ⁠50 plummeted 0.69% to 24,039.4, while ‌the BSE Sensex shed 0.78% to 76,963.35.

By: Express Web Desk
1 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jul 13, 2026 09:50 AM IST
Rising for the second day in a row, the 30-share BSE Sensex edged up 63.57 points or 0.08 per cent to settle at 82,634.48.All the 16 vital sectors traded ⁠lower ⁠while broader small-caps and mid-caps dropped ⁠about 0.6% ‌each. (Express Photo/File)
Make us preferred source on Google

Stocks opened lower on Monday after renewed tensions in the Middle East with Iran shutting the crucial Strait of Hormuz, pushing the crude ​oil ​prices higher.

At 9.15 am, The benchmark Nifty ⁠50 plummeted 0.69% to 24,039.4, while ‌the BSE Sensex shed 0.78% to 76,963.35.

All the 16 vital sectors traded ⁠lower ⁠while broader small-caps and mid-caps dropped ⁠about 0.6% ‌each.

The US ​and Iranian forces ‌exchanged heavy missile and drone assaults, with ‌Tehran ​targeting ​US ​facilities in states across the Gulf ​on Sunday and saying ⁠it had again closed the vital Strait ‌of ⁠Hormuz.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jul 13: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments