Stock markets rebound in early trade: Sensex jumps nearly 1900 points, Nifty surges 2.5%

An intense FPI sell-off led to benchmark index Sensex plunging by another 2.22% to 71,947.55 and the NSE Nifty Index by 2.14 per cent to 22,331.40

The stock markets in India opened about 2.5% higher on the first day of the financial year 2026-27, with BSE Sensex jumping 1,899.53 points to 73,847.08 to and NSE’s Nifty 50 soaring 572.55 points to 22,903.95.

US President Donald Trump said Washington could ⁠leave ​Iran within two to ‌three weeks, irrespective of any deal Tehran makes with them ​as ​a ​prerequisite to end the war in Middle East.

The GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 22,768 at 7.33 am ⁠indicating ​that the benchmark Nifty 50 will open above Monday’s close of 22,331.4 points.

On Monday, an intense FPI sell-off led to benchmark index Sensex plunging by another 2.22% to 71,947.55 and the NSE Nifty Index by 2.14 per cent to 22,331.40. Markets were closed for Mahavir Jayanti on Tuesday and opened on positive note amid hopes of an end to the US-Iran war that is underway for a month now.