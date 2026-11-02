In stock market’s troubles, bond platforms see opportunity

The Indian stock market’s abject performance in recent years has been enough for the government to consider ways to entice foreign investors, who have dumped $52 billion of Indian shares since April 2024 after buying $25 billion in 2023-24.

Already, in June, foreign investors in Indian government securities received a boost when the withholding as well as capital gains tax — both long and short term — were removed. Now, talk is on to do something similar for the stock market too. But an entirely different type class of financial asset has spent much of 2026 looking to attract India’s small investors: corporate bonds.

Bonds are known to attract a more sedate type of investor. But platforms that offer corporate bonds are hoping to capitalise on the stock market being in the doldrums and low bank deposit rates. What is up for grabs is a fixed rate of interest that can go up to 12% — sometimes even higher, but that comes with an associated risk.

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“I keep telling people that Nifty is down around 5% in the last 28 months. If you had invested in a 10% bond two-and-a-half years ago, you would be up 23%,” said Vishal Goenka, Co-founder of IndiaBonds, one of the 43 online bond platforms registered with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). Think of these platforms as an online marketplace for bonds issued by companies.

To be sure, the online bond platforms industry is rather nascent, with the Online Bond Platform Providers (OBPP) Association of India — which has 24 members — established only in May 2024. It is no surprise, then, that growth is rapid. Another platform, Stable Money, is currently doing transactions north of Rs 750 crore every month, Co-founder Harish Reddy said, with month-on-month growth at 10%.

These numbers, of course, pale in comparison to how much money is being poured into mutual funds. In September, the total value of monthly Systematic Investment Plans, or SIPs, was at an all-time high of Rs 32,490 crore. No wonder, then, that bond platforms as well as SEBI are inspired by the mutual fund industry.

In a consultation paper released in August, the capital markets regulator noted that the mutual fund distributor model had been important in “increasing investor awareness and penetration of access to mutual fund products”, especially in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. Something similar is in the works under the name of Fixed Income Channel Partners.

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Targeting fixed deposits

To be sure, the online bond platforms community is at pains to point out that even bonds offering high returns of 9-12% are not substitutes for stocks. The real target is bank fixed deposits.

According to data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), bank deposits made up 55% of households’ financial assets of Rs 160 lakh crore at the end of 2018-19. Since then, it has become a smaller and smaller portion and stood at just 34% at the end of 2025-26.

At the same time, assets in the form of equity and mutual funds are on the rise. In 2018-19, Indian households added Rs 22.6 lakh crore worth of financial assets to their kitty on a gross basis, with only 7% of that being in the form of shares or mutual fund units. In 2024-25, this had doubled to 15.4%, before declining to 10.9% in 2025-26, reflecting the weak stock market performance.

“Increasingly, FD as an alternative is becoming less attractive because its (interest rate) is coming below inflation rate or at that rate,” said Nikhil Agarwal, Founder & Group CEO of Grip Invest. “Those are the people who are driving the majority of the demand in the bond market.”

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Experts agree the underperformance of the equity market is aiding the adoption of bonds, with products such as bond SIPs making the process more intuitive for new investors.

“It is an experience-driven product,” said Suresh Darak of Bond Bazaar. “The product is not new, but more people want to experience it, and the experience in itself has become more intuitive.”

Low risk understanding

But these instruments are not without a certain amount of risk. And higher the rate of interest on offer, higher the risk. Reddy of Stable Money admits the public’s understanding of risk when it comes to bonds is low.

“If there is a bond with 12% returns at BBB or A rating and a 10% bond with AA or AAA rating, hypothetically, people will still go for the 12% and lower-rated one because the understanding of risk is not much. Therefore, platforms like us are gatekeepers for the kind of bonds that are shown on the platform,” Reddy said.

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Higher the rating, the more creditworthy the issuer of the bond is assessed to be.

“It is important for retail investors to know that a bond’s fixed coupon does not guarantee a fixed outcome,” said Nishchay Nath, Founder & CEO of BondScanner. “A bond’s return is a promise, and how strong that promise is depends on the issuer’s ability to keep it.” As such, due diligence is important even for bonds.