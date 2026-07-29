Stock market today: Sensex opens 658 points higher, Nifty sees surge; Tata Capital up 5.5%

Infosys, L&T, Hindustan Unilever, Bharti Airtel, TCS and HDFC Bank were top gainers on Wednesday morning. 8 of the 30 Sensex stocks were trading in the red.

By: Express Web Desk
1 min readUpdated: Jul 29, 2026 09:37 AM IST
stock marketSensex gained 700 points higher on Wednesday morning.
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The markets made significant gains on Wednesday morning with Sensex opening 658 points higher and Nifty seeing over 200 points rise.

According to the morning trade data, Sensex was trading at 77,446 at around 9:20 am, seeing a rise of 680 points, while the Nifty was trading at 24,177, 191 points higher. The Sensex opened at 77,423, up by 658 points.

Tata Capital was up 5.5% in the early trade. Among the benchmark equity, Infosys, L&T, Hindustan Unilever, Bharti Airtel, TCS and HDFC Bank were top gainers. 8 of the 30 Sensex stocks were trading in the red, including IndiGo, Power Grid, and BEL.

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