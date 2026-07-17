Stock market today: Sensex opens 349 points higher, Nifty gains 0.38%; IT stocks rally

The Sensex portal showed 22 out of 30 stocks trading in green. The rally was led by Tech Mahindra, Infosys, HCL Tech, TCS, Reliance and Axis Bank.

By: Express Web Desk
1 min readUpdated: Jul 17, 2026 10:03 AM IST
Employees of a share-broking firm track the impact on the stock market at their office.The stock market continued its rally on Friday. (Source: Express Archives)
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The Indian indices continued its rally on Friday, with Sensex opening 349 points higher and Nifty up by 90 points.

In the early trade, Sensex was trading at 77,535.92, up by 0.45 per cent, while Nifty was trading up by 0.38 percent at 24,163.60.

The Sensex portal showed 22 out of 30 stocks trading in green. The rally was led by Tech Mahindra, Infosys, HCL Tech, TCS, Reliance and Axis Bank. Tech Mahindra jumped 3 per cent after the IT company reported a 28.4 per cent rise in consolidated net profit for the June quarter.

The BSE IT index was trading 1.25 per cent higher at 28,189.45. Meanwhile, the laggards include Trent, Sun Pharma, IndiGo, Bharti Airtel and ITC.

The gain by the benchmark indices continued despite negative cues from the global market amid the conflict in West Asia.

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