Stock market today: Sensex, Nifty open marginally higher; HCL Tech, Maruti, M&M among top gainers

The top gainers included HCL Tech, Maruti, Mahindra and Mahindra, Infosys and Tech Mahindra. Axis Bank, BEL, Adani Ports and NTPC were top laggards in the early trade.

By: Express Web Desk
1 min readUpdated: Jul 16, 2026 09:42 AM IST
stock market todayThe stock market opened marginally higher on Thursday.
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The Indian indices opened marginally higher on Thursday, with Sensex opening 225 points higher and Nifty trading up at 67 points.

Sensex, which opened at 77,388, was trading 210 points higher 77,395.44 as of 9:29 am on Thursday. Nifty opened at 24,145 points, up by 67.30 points or 0.28 per cent.

Ten of the ⁠16 major sectors were trading in green at the open. Meanwhile, the broader ‌small-caps and mid-caps traded flat.

The top gainers included HCL Tech, Maruti, Mahindra and Mahindra, Infosys and Tech Mahindra. Axis Bank, BEL, Adani Ports and NTPC were top laggards in the early trade.

 

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