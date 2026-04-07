Sensex, Nifty plunge 0.8% amid uncertainty over Iran-US deal to end war

On Monday, Both the Nifty 50 and Sensex had opened lower but reversed course ⁠to ​end about 1.1% higher with the US and Iran viewing a framework to end their conflict.

The stock markets in India opened about 0.8% lower on Monday, amid lingering uncertainty over a potential deal to the Middle East war ahead of US President Donald Trump’s deadline to Iran on reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

The BSE Sensex dropped 617.63 points to 73,489.22, and NSE’s Nifty 50 plummeting 188.70 points to 22,779.55.

At 8.01 am, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 22,889.5, indicating that the benchmark Nifty 50 will open lower than Monday’s close of 22,968.25 points.

On Monday, Both the Nifty 50 and Sensex had opened lower but reversed course ⁠to ​end about 1.1% higher with the US and Iran viewing a framework to end their conflict.