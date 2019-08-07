Stock build-up: Sharp increase in foodgrain supply to J&K in April-June

Since April, the government has been steadily ramping up foodgrain despatches to Jammu and Kashmir to levels much higher than the state’s monthly requirements. This build up in the food stock position in the state, which has resulted in the stock position of Jammu and Kashmir going up from 1.53 LMT (lakh metric tonnes) in May 2019 to 1.79 LMT as on July 15 — 2.75 times J&K’s monthly requirement — is indicative of the preparedness for an extended shutdown.

The monthly requirement of J&K is 62,590 MT. During April 2019 to June 2019, a quantity of 2.77 LMT was dispatched to the J&K region, with this buildup being in addition to the release of stocks under various government schemes.

The official position is that the buildup is part of a “continuous effort” to step up the stocks of foodgrains in Jammu & Kashmir. A query sent to the office of the Secretary, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution on the specific reasons for the move did not elicit a response.

Food grain stocking norms are applicable on the level of stocks in the government’s ‘central pool’ that is sufficient to meet the operational requirement of foodgrains and exigencies at any point of time.

Current stocking norms, fixed by the government in January 2015, comprise two parts — operational stocks for meeting monthly distributional requirement under the Targeted Public Distribution System and other welfare schemes, and the food security stocks for meeting shortfall in procurement. Stocking norms are applicable for a quarter and consist of operational stock for the three months and strategic reserve to take care of shortfall in production or natural calamities.

Officials indicated that “despite unfavourable circumstances, efforts have been made to ensure that adequate foodgrain stocks are sent to J&K”. The J&K government had implemented the National Food Security Act (NFSA), 2013 with effect from February 2016, consequent to which, an annual allocation of 4.77 LMT of foodgrain — comprising 1.41 LMT of wheat and 3.36 LMT of rice — was made to the state government. In addition, an annual tide-over allocation of 80,820 MT of wheat and 1.92 LMT of rice had also been made to protect average annual offtake of foodgrain of last three years before the NFSA came into effect.

The government’s overall grain inventory too has built up due to record production and procurement in the last few years. The reserves currently with the Food Corporation of India (FCI) are about twice the required level of 411 LMT as on June 1.

According to government estimates, against total stocks of 741.41 LMT (as on June 1), the total storage capacity available with FCI, Central Warehousing Corporation and state agencies (both owned and hired capacity) is 862.45 LMT (as on May 31, 2019).