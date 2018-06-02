State leads way in assets under management of mutual funds

The major state with the highest proportion of assets with equity component was Bihar with 72.7 per cent. (Representation Image) The major state with the highest proportion of assets with equity component was Bihar with 72.7 per cent. (Representation Image)

The stock market may have been range-bound in the past couple of months, but the mutual fund industry continues to be on a roll.

In April, the last month for which data is available, average assets under management of mutual funds rose to an all time high of Rs 23.3 lakh crore, show numbers from the Association of Mutual Funds of India (AMFI).

Maharashtra continues to lead the way with maximum penetration and assets under management, thanks to being one of the richest states in the country.

In April, average assets under management from Maharashtra, touched Rs 9.62 lakh crore, about 41.5 per cent of the all-India total.

Maharashtra was followed by Delhi, which was the origin of assets worth Rs 2.27 lakh crore that is being managed by the mutual fund industry.

Karnataka with Rs 1.65 lakh crore, Gujarat with Rs 1.5 lakh crore and West Bengal with Rs 1.23 lakh crore make up the top five. Haryana with Rs 1.19 lakh crore and Tamil Nadu with Rs 1.08 lakh crore were the only other states with more than Rs 1 lakh crore of AUM.

The percentage of assets with an equity component (i.e. pure equity schemes and balanced schemes) in Maharashtra AUM was 31.6 per cent, an improvement from 25 per cent a year earlier.

However, that is less than the all-India average of 41.33 per cent. One explanation for this is that Maharashtra is home to many big corporates who park a lot of their surplus funds in short-term debt-oriented mutual funds.

The major state with the highest proportion of assets with equity component was Bihar with 72.7 per cent.

Gujarat, which is famed for its equity culture, had 50.5 per cent equity component percentage.

Among the other top five states in terms of AUM size, Delhi has 40.6 per cent, West bengal (50.7 per cent) and Karnataka (42.2 per cent). Haryana had the lowest proportion of equity-oriented assets at 26 per cent.

Mutual fund penetration, as measured by per capital asset under management, was the highest in Delhi. It had Rs 1.35 lakh AUM per capita at the end of April. It was followed by followed by Goa with Rs 1.13 lakh and Maharashtra with Rs 82,910 AUM per capita.

