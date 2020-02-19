State Budget: Odisha proposes outlay of Rs 1.5 lakh crore; agri & allied activities, education get lion’s share

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. (File) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. (File)

Odisha Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari on Tuesday presented the state Budget for 2020-21, with a thrust on agriculture, skilling, and vulnerable segments of the population.

“We propose a budgetary outlay of Rs 1,50,000 crore, which includes outlay of Rs 65,655 crore for Administrative expenditure, Rs 74,000 crore for Programme expenditure, Rs 3,200 crore for Disaster Response and Rs 7,145 crore for transfer to local bodies and development authorities,” Pujari said in his Budget speech in the State Assembly.

As per the Revised Estimates for 2019-20, there will be a revenue surplus of Rs 6,175 crore and the fiscal deficit is estimated to be at 3.4 per cent of gross state domestic product (GSDP) within permissible FRBM target for Odisha, Pujari told the House. The Budget projects Odisha’s growth rate at 6.16 per cent, which, he said, is higher than the 5 per cent national growth rate.

The outlay is proposed to be financed mainly through revenue receipts of Rs 1,24,300 crore and borrowing and other receipts of Rs 25,700 crore. The fiscal deficit is estimated to be 3 per cent of GSDP for the year 2020-21, the speech noted.

Agriculture and allied activities, Panchayati raj and drinking water, and School and mass education departments of the state government received the highest allocation in the Budget. The agriculture budget is Rs 19,408 crore. Rs 5,115 crore has been transferred to 43 lakh farmers under KALIA scheme, Pujari said.

Stating that quality education and employable skills have been the government’s “priority”, he added, “We propose an allocation of Rs 22,631 crore for the sector”.

Focusing on nutrition needs in the state, the minister said, “We have total investment of Rs 5,210 crore for nutrition specific and Rs 23,754 crore for nutrition sensitive schemes in the Budget”.

Claiming that empowerment of SCs and STs is an “integral part” of almost all schemes on education, health, rural employment and livelihood, skill development, housing and electrification, the state FM said, “We propose an overall sum of Rs 13,777 crore under Tribal Sub-Component and Rs 10,313 crore under the SC Sub-Component in 2020-21, totaling to Rs 23,808 crore”.

Pujari said that 691 directly-affected villages in eight mineral bearing districts will be covered with piped water supply, with an estimated cost of Rs 991 crore under OMBADC funds and Rs 1,538 crore worth of projects under District Mineral Foundation; thus, total investment for piped water would be about Rs 8,000 crore.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.