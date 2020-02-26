State Budget 2020-21: In poll-bound Bihar, highest share allocated to education

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Sushil Kumar Modi. (File Photo) Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Sushil Kumar Modi. (File Photo)

In his last Budget of Rs 2,11,076 crore ahead of Assembly elections in the state, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Tuesday estimated just over five per cent increase in total expenditure and maintained the path of fiscal consolidation.

With no splurge on major schemes in 2020-21, he has projected a fiscal deficit of Rs 20,374 crore, which is 2.97 per cent of GSDP worth Rs 6,85,797 crore, adding that revenue surplus will continue next fiscal too.

The state government, which has been under attack for not ensuring quality education and only raising basic infrastructure, has earmarked Rs 21,264 crore (20.20 per cent) for education, followed by Rs 16,014 crore (15.21 per cent) for rural development, Rs 9,619 crore (9.14 per cent) on rural works, Rs 7,997 cr (7.6 per cent) on social welfare, and Rs 5,610 crore (5.33 per cent) on health.

The proposed capital expenditure for 2020-21 is Rs 47,010 crore, as against Rs 45,270 crore in 2019-20. Modi said the state had recorded nine per cent growth last year as against 5.6 per cent national growth.

“For the year 2020-21, revenue surplus is Rs 19,172.80 crore. This will be used for investment in physical infrastructure generating productive capital assets like roads, buildings, power, schools, health centre’s and irrigation schemes,” Modi said in the Assembly.

Capital outlay for FY21 was estimated at Rs 38,744.59 crore, which is Rs 2,151.97 crore more than Rs 36,592.62 crore for the previous fiscal.

At the end of fiscal 2020-21, public debt of Rs 1,63,903.88 crore is anticipated, which is 23.90 per cent of the gross state domestic product (GSDP).

At the end of financial year 2019-20, the revised public debt is pegged at Rs 1,44,660.07 crore, which is 23.44 per cent of GSDP Rs 6,17,153.00 crore.

Further, the state government has earmarked Rs 11,911.38 crore for the welfare of SC/ST communities, OBCs, EBCs and minorities for 2020-21.

