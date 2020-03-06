State Budget 2020-21: Amid ‘economic difficulties’, no new schemes from Karnataka CM Yediyurappa

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa arrives to present the Budget 2020-21 at Karnataka Assembly, in Bengaluru, Thursday. (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa arrives to present the Budget 2020-21 at Karnataka Assembly, in Bengaluru, Thursday. (PTI)

Indicating financial difficulties of an unprecedented magnitude on account of a shortfall in central grants and deficiency in GST compensation, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday presented the budget for 2020-21 with no new programmes, a slashed outlay for many old ones and a hike in state taxes on fuel and liquor to boost revenues.

“Due to reduction of state’s share of central taxes as per the 15th Finance Commission report and other developments, serious difficulties are being faced in resource mobilisation efforts. This magnitude of economic difficulties was never faced in the previous years by our state,’’ Yediyurappa said in his budget speech, where he announced a barely 2 per cent increase in outlay.

The Karnataka Chief Minister also announced a 1 per cent dip in gross state domestic product (GSDP) from 7.8 per cent in fiscal 2018-19 to 6.8 per cent in 2019-20, on the back of a weak performance by the services and industries sectors which form the backbone of the state’s economy.

The industries and services sectors, which reported a growth rate of 5.6 per cent and 9.8 per cent, respectively, in 2018-19 reported a fall in FY20 at 4.8 per cent and 7.9 per cent, respectively.

The state government is set to see a shortfall of nearly Rs 11,000 in revenues for FY20, leaving little scope for allocating resources for the new fiscal without violating fiscal responsibility norms, the Chief Minister said in his speech.

“Revenue resources of the state government include state’s own taxes, non-tax revenue, share of central taxes and grant-in-aid from central government. However, the state’s share in central taxes has come down in 2019-20 as per the Revised Estimates of the central government.

“Due to this reason, there is a reduction of Rs.8,887 crore to Karnataka. Therefore, state’s revenue resources have been reduced. Apart from this, Rs 3,000 crore GST compensation will also be reduced as collections from the GST compensation cess is not as expected,’’ Yediyurappa said.

“It has become difficult to reach the 2019-20 budget targets due to these reasons. To manage this situation within the bounds of the Karnataka Fiscal Responsibility Act, an inevitable situation has arisen this year to cut down the expenditure of many departments,’’ he said.

Further, the proposed allocations to the state from central taxes as per the recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission’s interim report is 3.64 per cent as against 4.71 per cent recommended by the 14th Finance Commission, and this will lead to a reduction of Rs.11,215 crore in the state’s share of central taxes in 2020-21 when compared to 2019-20, Yediyurappa said.

For FY20, total receipts are estimated to be Rs 2,33,134 crore, with revenue receipts of Rs 1,79,920 crore and capital receipts of Rs 53,214 crore including borrowings of Rs 52,918 crore.

