Monday, July 18, 2022

Zypp partners with Zepto to make deliveries carbon neutral

The 10-minute delivery service provider said it is actively working towards transitioning the last-mile logistics in the country to 100 per cent electric

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 18, 2022 6:36:44 pm
Zepto-Zypp partnership (Representational image)

E-logistic service provider Zypp Electic on Monday announced that has expanded its partnership with quick commerce company Zepto to further facilitate deliveries in a carbon-neutral manner.

The partnership which currently has a 1500+ fleet and enables more than 20,000 deliveries per day in Delhi. The company said that it will be expanding to Bangalore and Mumbai in the next four months.

Zypp is currently serves 50 Zepto hubs in Delhi NCR and aims to grow its partnership by 10 times in the next 12 months by doubling its fleet and service areas across the country.

“In this first leg of our partnership we have collectively helped reduce 1.62 lakh carbon emissions and facilitated more than half a million for Zepto so far, all via electric vehicles,” an official release quoted Akash Gupta, Co-Founder and CEO at Zypp Electric as saying.

Also read |From Zepto to Blinkit, all the apps offering 10-minute delivery service in India

The company said it is actively working towards transitioning the last-mile logistics in the country to 100 per cent electric by partnering with quick-commerce, food delivery and other commerce-related platforms and avenues. It claims to have helped in reducing 17 million kg of carbon emissions in the last 24 months.

Zypp Electric currently has an active fleet of 5000+ e-scooters now and owing to the growing demand the company is planning to deploy over 1.5 lakh scooters by 2023, the release said.

It has partnered with Zomato, Swiggy, Big Basket, Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, PharmEasy, Jio Mart, Delhivery, and Spencers, among others.

