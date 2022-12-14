scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022

Success rate of startups in India relatively higher than rest of world: Piyush Goyal

The number of recognised startups has increased from 452 in 2016 to 84,012 as on November 30, 2022, the minister said.

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal (File)

The success rate of startups in India is relatively higher than the rest of the world and there were 84,012 recognised startups in the country at the end of November, Union minister Piyush Goyal said on Wednesday.

To boost the startup ecosystem, the government launched the Startup India initiative on January 16, 2016, and an action plan was also put in place. “Startups are prone to failures is a very high probability. Though I must say, the success rate of startups in India is relatively higher than the rest of the world…,” the minister told the Lok Sabha during the Question Hour.

The number of recognised startups has increased from 452 in 2016 to 84,012 as on November 30, 2022, the minister said.

The Fund of Funds for Startups (FFS), Startup India Seed Fund Scheme (SISFS) and Credit Guarantee Scheme for Startups (CGSS) extend support to startups at various stages of their business cycle.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: On steady rise in mentions before Supreme Court, CJI ...Premium
Delhi Confidential: On steady rise in mentions before Supreme Court, CJI ...
From village in Madhya Pradesh, weapons find their way to Punjab, other s...Premium
From village in Madhya Pradesh, weapons find their way to Punjab, other s...
G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant: Will adopt action oriented, decisive, forward-lo...Premium
G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant: Will adopt action oriented, decisive, forward-lo...
Understanding the fusion energy breakthrough announced by US scientistsPremium
Understanding the fusion energy breakthrough announced by US scientists

The Startup India Seed Fund Scheme has been approved for four years starting from 2021-22 and is being implemented with a corpus of Rs 945 crore.

It is aimed at providing financial assistance to startups for proof of concept, prototype development, product trials, market entry and commercialisation.

First published on: 14-12-2022 at 02:38:45 pm
Next Story

Watch Karthi and Scottish Warrior take down bank robbers in WWE promo

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 14: Latest News
Advertisement
close