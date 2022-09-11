scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 10, 2022

Six months after it shut ops, Lido Learning files for insolvency

The edtech start-up is backed by high-profile investors, including Upgrad founder Ronnie Screwvala, Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma, and Shaadi.com's Anupam Mittal, among others.

Lido Learning, Lido Learning insolvency, start-up, Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, Business news, Indian express business news, Indian express, Indian express news, Current AffairsAccording to the company’s filing with the Registrar of Companies (RoC) earlier this week, its board has passed a special resolution to file an application under Section 10 of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), 2016.

Six months after it shut operations owing to a cash crunch, edtech start-up Lido Learning has initiated insolvency and bankruptcy proceedings, a regulatory filing show. The start-up was said to have been exploring merger options as a possible last resort to stay afloat, amid a funding winter for Indian start-ups due to geopolitical tensions and rising inflation.

According to the company’s filing with the Registrar of Companies (RoC) earlier this week, its board has passed a special resolution to file an application under Section 10 of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), 2016. “Resolved that pursuant to Section 10 of the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code, 2016, considering the facts that the company is unable to pay its debts which are due and there are defaults made by the company, the consent of the shareholders be and is hereby accorded to file an application/petition – initiation of Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process by corporate applicant, be filed before the National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench so as to resolve its debts,” Lido Learning’s filing read.

The edtech start-up is backed by high-profile investors, including Upgrad founder Ronnie Screwvala, Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma, and Shaadi.com’s Anupam Mittal, among others. However, in February, it abruptly stopped its operations, laying off close to 1,000 employees and contractual staff while also leaving tutors, parents, and students in the lurch. Some of the existing investors are said to have flagged the issue of “material information” on financials being withheld from them by the company.

According to reports, Lido was looking at a potential acquisition and was exploring a merger deal with Reliance Industries.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Brahmastra may break Bollywood’s dry spell. But the film is not without i...Premium
Brahmastra may break Bollywood’s dry spell. But the film is not without i...
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— Mohenjo Daro to Internati...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— Mohenjo Daro to Internati...
The Queen, her prime ministers and their weekly meetingsPremium
The Queen, her prime ministers and their weekly meetings
Pakistan’s small-town cricket revolution springs from greater democ...Premium
Pakistan’s small-town cricket revolution springs from greater democ...
More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

Indian start-ups have faced a crunch in funding since the beginning of the year on the back of geopolitical tensions, rising inflation, and the US Federal Reserve hiking interest rates which saw the value of public and private tech stocks tumbling. Start-ups in the country have collectively fired more than 12,000 people so far, with those in the edtech and e-commerce sector being particularly impacted.

The world’s most valuable edtech start-up, Byju’s, is said to have laid off as many as 2,500 people from across its businesses — including employees from its sales team as well as WhiteHat Jr. and Toppr, two start-ups it had acquired in multi-million dollar deals in the last two years. Its closest rival Unacademy officially maintains to have laid off around 600 employees, primarily from its test preparation business, while impacted employees peg the number to be around 1,000.

For at least three smaller edtech firms, the funding freeze has meant that they have had to shut down operations completely. Apart from Lido Learning, edtech start-ups Udayy and Crejo.Fun, which collectively had to let go of 270 employees, also shut down earlier this year.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 11-09-2022 at 01:05:17 am
Next Story

Buses, bringing down price points to address mobility needs of everybody: Director of central operations, Uber India

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Brahmastra may break Bollywood’s dry spell. But the film is not without its flaws
Express Opinion

Brahmastra may break Bollywood’s dry spell. But the film is not without its flaws

Premium
VHP hits back at Shazia Ilmi: BJP must come clean on Bilkis convicts issue

VHP hits back at Shazia Ilmi: BJP must come clean on Bilkis convicts issue

Yogendra Yadav’s journey: ‘Cong must die’ to ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, AAP to Swaraj India

Yogendra Yadav’s journey: ‘Cong must die’ to ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, AAP to Swaraj India

Congress, BJP spar over video of Rahul's interaction with Christian priest

Congress, BJP spar over video of Rahul's interaction with Christian priest

6th shooter Deepak Mundi arrested from near Bengal-Nepal border
Moosewala murder case

6th shooter Deepak Mundi arrested from near Bengal-Nepal border

ED recovers Rs 7 crore from premises linked to Kolkata businessman
App fraud case

ED recovers Rs 7 crore from premises linked to Kolkata businessman

Shikara: The better film about the Kashmir conflict

Shikara: The better film about the Kashmir conflict

Premium
Prince William now owns the Oval cricket ground: here's how

Prince William now owns the Oval cricket ground: here's how

When Hrithik told SRK he'd been 'displaced' as biggest star: 'It became shameless'

When Hrithik told SRK he'd been 'displaced' as biggest star: 'It became shameless'

Britain has a new monarch. How flags, currency, the anthem will change

Britain has a new monarch. How flags, currency, the anthem will change

Premium
Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 10: Latest News
Advertisement