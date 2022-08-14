scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 13, 2022

Open to self-regulatory body; want to see diversity, start-ups: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

He also said that the self-regulatory body cannot be “dominated by the Big Tech”, and should have equal representation from smaller start-ups.

Written by Soumyarendra Barik | New Delhi |
August 14, 2022 1:18:53 am
Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Meta, Twitter, Google, Social media, Business news, Indian express business news, Indian express, Indian express news, Current AffairsMinister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar

A self-regulatory body which social media companies such as Meta, Twitter and Google are currently putting together, to address complaints raised by users about the platforms’ content-moderation decisions, could be formulated with participation between the industry and government, Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar told The Sunday Express.

He also said that the self-regulatory body cannot be “dominated by the Big Tech”, and should have equal representation from smaller start-ups.

Social media companies, along with industry body Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), are currently chalking up the contours of a self-regulatory mechanism in response to the Ministry of Electronics and IT’s (MeitY’s) proposal to set up ‘government appellate committees’ (GACs) to address grievances raised by users. In proposed amendments to the Information Technology Rules, MeitY has suggested setting up these committees, even as it said it is open to a self-regulatory body of social media companies to handle such issues.

“The government is open to any type of institutional mechanism including a self-regulatory organisation which could be a partnership between the industry and the government,” Chandrasekhar told this paper.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Rushdie attack: Loud silence today echoes Parliament’s muted stand over y...Premium
Rushdie attack: Loud silence today echoes Parliament’s muted stand over y...
What three letters, part of the Lahore Conspiracy Case, will be part of a...Premium
What three letters, part of the Lahore Conspiracy Case, will be part of a...
Seven decades since Independence, it’s high time our films reflecte...Premium
Seven decades since Independence, it’s high time our films reflecte...
India still fails its women, 75 years after IndependencePremium
India still fails its women, 75 years after Independence
More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

According to an initial draft of the self-governing body’s composition, it includes a senior retired judge from either the Supreme Court or other high courts, and executives of social media companies, among other people. “Whether there should be government representation as a bureaucrat or other individuals representing various stakeholders including the government is a matter of finer details. The government representative could also be a non-government person but someone who represents the government’s view on the policy outcomes expected of the self-regulatory organisation,” the MoS IT added.

The Indian Express reported earlier that there is a growing divide in internet companies on setting up the self-regulatory body, with firms like Google and Snap expressing reservations over the potential inability to legally challenge any final content moderation decisions of a self-governing body, in addition to the difference in the content moderation policies of different platforms. Apart from that, there are concerns within the industry that a self-regulatory body could end up largely focusing on big social media companies who have more bargaining power, compared to smaller firms.

Asked about these concerns, Chandrasekhar said, “We are discouraging the industry and the self-regulatory body to be dominated by Big Tech companies. We would not consider it prudent if industry organisations or the self-regulatory body are dominated by the bigger firms,” adding that the government would look for diversity in the self-governing body.

Advertisement

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

He said, “We would like to see a diversity, smaller Indian and foreign start-ups equally and visibly represented, and policies made with their inputs as well. While assessing the feasibility of any such self-regulatory body, we will 100 per cent take these facts into consideration.

“We want the ecosystem to be extremely diverse going forward, with both Indian and foreign start-ups participating in it. I have said this before that the time of dominance of all these Big Tech companies is nearing an end. The future of the internet is not going to be driven by these old companies but by new innovators. So we want them to be represented and their voices to be heard.”

Advertisement

The minister reiterated that legislations related to the internet ecosystem are currently evolving and the government could “move to” a self-regulatory body at a later date even if it goes ahead with its proposed GACs.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 14-08-2022 at 01:18:53 am

Most Popular

1

Salman Rushdie stabbed, Live Updates: Rajiv Gandhi's decision to ban 'The Satanic Verses' was justified, says Natwar Singh

2

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 2: Aamir Khan’s labour of love is losing steam already, has 40% drop

3

Raksha Bandhan box office collection day 2: 1000 shows of Akshay Kumar's latest film reportedly cancelled after poor opening

4

Akshay Kumar opens up about his citizenship, says he has a Canadian passport: 'I thought about moving there'

5

Salman Rushdie stabbed, Live Updates: Rajiv Gandhi’s decision to ban ‘The Satanic Verses’ was justified, says Natwar Singh

Featured Stories

After the attack on Salman Rushdie, remembering Sahir Ludhianvi
After the attack on Salman Rushdie, remembering Sahir Ludhianvi
Words will win
Words will win
Explained: A Chinese spy ship is set to dock at Sri Lanka port on Aug 16 ...
Explained: A Chinese spy ship is set to dock at Sri Lanka port on Aug 16 ...
Explained: The ancient Indian symbol of the swastika, its history and app...
Explained: The ancient Indian symbol of the swastika, its history and app...
Ban on ‘mass conversion’, 10-yr jail: Ahead of HP polls, BJP govt passes ...
Ban on ‘mass conversion’, 10-yr jail: Ahead of HP polls, BJP govt passes ...
HashtagPolitics: RSS social media display picture now national flag, Cong...
HashtagPolitics: RSS social media display picture now national flag, Cong...
A Rajasthan Royals owner slapped me 3-4 times: Ross Taylor

A Rajasthan Royals owner slapped me 3-4 times: Ross Taylor

RSS social media display picture now national flag, Cong says 'finally'
HashtagPolitics

RSS social media display picture now national flag, Cong says 'finally'

Ancient Indian symbol of swastika, & appropriation by Nazism
Explained

Ancient Indian symbol of swastika, & appropriation by Nazism

Bengaluru hockey coach helping underprivileged children dream big
Unsung Heroes

Bengaluru hockey coach helping underprivileged children dream big

‘Yes, Corbevax ups antibodies on existing vaccines but it’s no guarantee against sub-variants’

‘Yes, Corbevax ups antibodies on existing vaccines but it’s no guarantee against sub-variants’

What history remembers, misses about Dalit freedom fighters

What history remembers, misses about Dalit freedom fighters

Cricket chases the American dream

Cricket chases the American dream

Premium
Independence Day: Events that define India’s journey

Independence Day: Events that define India’s journey

Premium
Shah Faesal appointed deputy secretary in Ministry of Culture

Shah Faesal appointed deputy secretary in Ministry of Culture

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 13: Latest News
Advertisement