Gujarat best in providing ecosystem for startups: DIPP ranking

Gujarat has emerged as the best performer in developing startup ecosystem for emerging entrepreneurs, as per the ranking of states conducted by Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP).

In the ranking process, states have been identified as leaders across categories — startup policy, incubation hubs, seeding innovation, scaling innovation, regulatory change champions, procurement leaders, and communication champions.

On the basis of these categories, they have been recognised as best performer, top performers, leaders, aspiring leaders, emerging states and beginners.

While Gujarat was the best performer — Karantaka, Kerala, Odisha and Rajasthan — were there in top-performers category.

Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Telangana were ranked as leaders. Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal

were ranked as aspiring leaders, and eight states like Assam, Delhi, and Goa were termed emerging states.

The beginners category states include Chandigarh, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Puducherry, Sikkim, and Tripura.

“This exercise will help all the states to improve the ecosystem for promoting startups,” DIPP Secretary Ramesh Abhishek said on Thursday. —With PTI