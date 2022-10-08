scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 07, 2022

Credit guarantee scheme for startups notified; loans up to Rs 10 cr collateral-free

Loans or debt facilities sanctioned to an eligible startup on or after October 6 can be covered under the scheme, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) said in a notification. The loans will be backed by sovereign guarantee. The move is aimed at supporting startups that are hit hard by the pandemic and are now going to be impacted further by the rising interest rate scenario when liquidity is unlikely to be easily available to new entrepreneurs.   FE

First published on: 08-10-2022 at 12:33:31 am
