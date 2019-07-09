Angel tax breather: Startups, investors divided over clarity

The breather provided to startups over ‘angel tax’ in the Budget is expected to relieve them of increased scrutiny on the capital they raise from angel investors.

Delivering her maiden Budget speech on Friday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said that startups and their investors filing requisite declarations and providing information in their returns will not be subjected to any kind of income tax scrutiny over the valuations of their share premiums.

She also added that a mechanism for e-verification would be in place soon to resolve the issue of establishing the identity of investors. Some experts feel the move will lead to more angel investment, going forward, due to increased clarity on aspects like accreditation of angel investors.

“With the new regulations in place and (internal) circulars, most startups will not be harassed based on the point that these proceedings came before the new regulation,” says Sanjay Jesrani of Go North Ventures. “There has been talk for a while now that, instead of subjecting startups to a great level of scrutiny, the government should basically accredit angel investors. If the government is clear about their credentials, then their investments should not be subjected to this provision, which is an anti-abuse provision that was meant to curb money laundering,” says S Vasudevan, Partner, Lakshmikumaran & Sridharan.

However, some startups, investors and legal experts feel the move lacks clarity on what it would mean for family members engaged in angel investing and companies that are already locked in disputes over demands to pay tax on capital they have raised through angel investment.

“Legally speaking, no solution or retrospective change has been provided where past cases will be dropped, so the expectation is that, as of now, the status quo will continue,” says Vasudevan.

School Diary founder Ashish Chaturvedi says that since 2016 he has been battling notices and orders by the tax department to pay ‘angel tax’ on capital he raised for his startup. While his is one of the startups that had received an exemption certificate from the government earlier this year, he says that his appeal at the Corporate Income Tax (CIT) office is yet to even be taken up.

“It is like you have this sword hanging over your head, because you don’t know (what will happen to your case). And, because of the uncertainty, none of the investors are interested,” he told The Indian Express. According to community social media platform LocalCircles, 73 per cent of over 2,800 startups that raised capital said they received one or more angel tax notices. Over 200 of these startups have received demand orders, according to LocalCircles founder Sachin Taparia. Angel investor Rajesh Sawhney said that he has refrained from investing lately because of such issues.

“Since earlier this year, there has been a lot of uncertainty about it (angel tax). In such a scenario, it doesn’t make sense to go on with investing … ,” says Sawhney, the founder of GSF Accelerator and co-founder of InnerChef. “My preliminary understanding is that, all the cases that have been initiated will not be acted upon … that demand notices will be suspended. It is not clear to me whether they will be withdrawn and quashed,” he says. iDreamCareer founder Ayush Bansal, too, is unclear about what this would mean for startups that may need to raise money through family members, who are some of the first investors in some startups.