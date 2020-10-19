Stakeholders still divided, govt starts process to form rules for labour codes

A move towards higher short-term and contractual employment and less regulations are being flagged as some of the concerns by some. (File)

With the government kickstarting the rule-framing process for the four labour codes to enable their implementation from April 1 next year, a move towards higher short-term and contractual employment and less regulations are being flagged as some of the main concerns. On the other hand, the industry is citing the possibility of a shift towards bigger-sized establishments along with ease of doing business and a major churn in the labour market as the favourable outcomes.

Labour economists state that the new labour codes — Industrial Relations Code, Code on Social Security and Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code — along with the Code on Wages, approved last year by the Parliament, are likely to result in a higher number of jobs, though precarious and of lower quality. Also, the actual benefits accruing from an expected increase in investment flows due to the relaxation in compliance and regulation criteria under the new labour codes are unlikely to be immediate and need to be seen over of at least the next five years.

“The liberalisations provided in the labour codes would definitely create a number of jobs which are of low quality, that is, of short term, with no employment security, and probably other related securities will also be diluted. So, we will witness a labour market in the post-code scenario, preponderance of precarious but rising jobs. And these jobs would be designed in such a manner to lower the labour cost. Together, these two, according to the research evidence, will not result in productive, benevolent economic outcomes,” XLRI professor and labour economist KR Shyam Sundar said.

Incentives for greater contractual and fixed-term employment is a concern that trade unions have also flagged. “In the private sector, these codes will help in replacing regular employment with fixed-term employment. Fixed-term employment means contract employment and no job security, no situation of continuity of job later on. You don’t have rights of social security, cannot struggle for wage increase or allowance increase. This whole process will lead to more contract employment, casualisation and outsourcing. They are changing the limit for contractors from 20 to 50, which means, say, in a family of four, each supplying 48 or 49 workers means no workers under that system will be protected either for wages or for job security or for social security or for occupational safety,” Amarjeet Kaur, the general secretary of the All-India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) said.

Government officials, however, see fixed-term employment as a game changer, and state that no cap on fixed-term employment would give a boost to seasonal employment. “Say, for festive season, more workers are needed, then earlier they couldn’t be fired later on but now that will change. Seasonal employment will get a boost and it will make a huge difference,” a senior Labour Ministry official said.

The official also told The Indian Express that concerns about conversion of existing permanent jobs to contractual employment or retrenchment will not happen as mass-scale layoffs still require government permission.

Industry voices state that the greater flexibility for hiring and firing will result in more investments in sectors which would benefit blue and grey collar workers. “Law after law basically prevented entrepreneurs to look at India as a destination for investment. Overseas investment has been coming mostly in white collar economy. But the minute it was for jobs for blue collar and grey collar workers, all the entrepreneurs were very scared to invest in the Indian market,” Lohit Bhatia, president, Indian Staffing Federation, a body of staffing companies, said.

In times of economic uncertainty, especially amid the pandemic, industry is of the view that businesses might not be able to survive and that should not be viewed as an anti-labour outcome. “Life becomes normal post pandemic, then capacities will get used a lot more and as the capacities are going to be evolving, India will find a better development in these new labour codes. Government has provided for greater social security benefits.” M S Unnikrishnan, chairman, CII National Committee on Industrial Relations said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.