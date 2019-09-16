Stake sale of 7 large CPSEs could help govt meet divestment target

With its tepid revenue growth resulting in higher reliance on non-tax revenue, the Centre has drawn up a plan to bring down its stakes in a clutch of large central public sector undertakings (CPSEs) to below 51 per cent in FY20. Stake sales in the Maharatna firms — namely IOC, NTPC, BPCL and GAIL — could happen either through the offer for sale (OFS) or exchange traded fund (ETF) route; strategic sale of at least one of them is also on the radar. In all these CPSEs, the government’s stake is now below 55 per cent.

Other CPSEs in which the government might reduce stakes as per the policy laid out in the Budget FY20 are Engineers India (EIL), Container Corporation (ConCor) and Nalco.

The Centre’s disinvestment target for the current fiscal is Rs 1.05 lakh crore. So far, it has raised only Rs 12,357 crore or 12 per cent of the annual target.

Faced with a lack of headroom to garner non-tax revenues from stake sales in listed CPSEs, the Centre announced in the Budget to bring down its direct holding in non-financial firms to below 51 per cent. In many of these firms, the Centre can still can retain a majority stake, inclusive of the stakes held by government-controlled institutions such as LIC in them and CPSE cross holdings.

The Centre mobilised a record Rs 1 lakh crore in FY18 and Rs 85,000 crore in FY19 from disinvestment of its stake in various companies, but some of its sheen was taken away by the fact that CPSE-CPSE deals (ONGC-HPCL and PFC-REC) and stake purchases by LIC played a major role in boosting the receipts.

It is estimated that if the government brings down its stake to 26 per cent in the aforementioned seven large CPSEs, it could garner about Rs 1.2 lakh crore at current market prices.

The options are not limited to strategic sales alone as other modes such as ETFs are also an effective tool for the government to dilute its stake in the firms. —FE