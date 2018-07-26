Work Is changing, and software is here to help

Zoho One is an all-in-one technology suites which offers 40+ integrated business apps. Zoho One is an all-in-one technology suites which offers 40+ integrated business apps.

No matter what it produces, sells, or offers, every business has to do the same three things: maintain customers, operate smoothly, and empower employees to perform. Although these three basic needs remain the same, how we work is changing dramatically.

Whether it’s restocking merchandise in a corner shop or running a multinational corporation’s TV marketing campaign, any business process can be made more productive through the right technology. Efficiency can be as simple as using bookkeeping software to track employees’ time and tasks instead of calculating it all manually. Automation could mean a process that, when a request is approved, immediately forwards it to the next approver in a chain. Innovation, inventing a new tool or way of working, can be as small as a new app that does a tiny task, or as big as the next idea that changes a whole industry.

Achieving these elements of productivity can be easy or hard, depending on the tools a business is using. Integrated software suites—made up of tools designed to work together and purchased as a complete package from a single vendor—can set a company up to make the

most of how the world of work is changing.

More opportune

Business these days is all about seizing opportunities as they arise. Whether it’s new customers or new products, there’s a window for action between having an idea and losing the chance. Collaboration tools can enable multiple employees to work on their own pieces of a project on a shared platform. Instead of different pieces of software that may not integrate with each other, a business can subscribe to an all-in-one suite whose apps are part of the same family, designed to work together, so that a file can go seamlessly from spreadsheet to email to presentation to chat.

More collaborative

Some of the most important ideas a business will ever have arise from people working and communicating together. If each employee works in isolation, or if there are few opportunities for communication, then those ideas may never come together and spark. The chances for collaboration increase if employees can work in shared cloud-based software. Helping them to problem-solve together can be as simple as using a software suite with an embedded chat app that allows them to create ad-hoc teams and put their heads together with employees from other parts of the company.

More experiential

Many of us learn best by doing, and that can include experimenting with new tools and programmes to see how they can help us work. But in the past, because businesses had to purchase or license each piece of software for each employee, it was too expensive to give employees access to more than the bare minimum. Now all-in-one technology suites let a company subscribe every employee to a complete package of business software at a flat rate, like Zoho One, which offers 40+ integrated business apps for a ₹1,000-per-person monthly fee.

More mobile

Work doesn’t just take place in an office anymore. This can either be freeing or frustrating, depending on whether a business is using tools that tie employees to the desk or allow them to work and interact remotely. Moving software from the hard drive into the cloud has helped immensely, as has a new generation of apps with integrated mobile versions.

All of these changes in the world of work can represent challenges or opportunities for a business. With a forward-thinking attitude, a company can use these changes to make business easier and more successful. An integrated, collaborative, complete software suite is an important partner in embracing the future.

Brief about ZOHO

Zoho is the operating system for business—a single online platform capable of running an entire business. With apps in nearly every major business category, including sales, marketing, customer support, accounting and back-office operations, and an array of productivity and collaboration tools,

Zoho is the world’s most prolific software company. More than 35 million users around the world, across hundreds of thousands of companies, rely on Zoho every day to run their businesses, including Zoho itself.

