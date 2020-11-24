Why stop at knowing about the maker of your car only. Know your car insurer in depth too!

Get your car insurance in the easiest possible ways with Tata AIG Car Insurance

It’s always exciting when the whole family comes together to buy a car. Everybody wants to participate in the discussion actively on whether to buy a sedan/ hatchback, which company to buy from, which model, the colour of the car etc. and as you come nearer to buying the car of your choice, all online research is done about the automobile company, their maintenance etc. So much research goes into buying the car but have you thought about spending as much time to get the right insurance company to protect your car. Here are key pointers that you must check about your insurer.

Instant Policy: It is important that your time is respected and you can get your policy at the snap of your fingers. There are many benefits of buying policy online – hassle-free, instant, minimum paperwork, no middlemen involved, zero-touch policy. With Car Insurance from Tata AIG General Insurance Co.Ltd (‘Tata AIG’), you can buy your insurance policy on the website in a few simple steps.

Cashless Claims: It’s a direct settlement facility which is extended to customers when the vehicle is repaired at network garages, where you don’t have to pay upfront money for the damages approved, except for the policy deductibles and depreciation value, if any. The more the network of the garages your insurer has, the more convenient it is. Tata AIG has a network of more than 7500 garages across India.

24*7 Assistance: Imagine you have gone for a long drive and your car breaks down and you get stuck. Well, in such a case, your insurer should be available at your beck and call for help. Hence, always opt for an insurer which provides you with 24*7 roadside assistance, towing facility, emergency transport (taxi fare along with accommodation fare), spare key retrieval etc.

Trust: It is always recommended to go for a brand that is trustworthy; Tata Group has a legacy of over 150 years in India. Among the large pool of car insurance players, Tata AIG has is present in India for 20 years and has always stood the test of time. A brand of great repute and legacy always endeavors to provide you with the best-in-class service. Having served to more than 5 Cr customers, Tata AIG has a strong community which continues to grow.

Now, since you know about the insurance company, it is time to delve deeper into what kind of insurance you should be taking so as to protect your car completely. But, have you ever wondered how a car insurance policy actually provides protection? Just like how you check the specifications of a car before buying, here are a few important specifications of a comprehensive car insurance policy to check:

Own-Damage Cover: Any damage caused to your vehicle will be covered under an ‘own-damage’ cover. This includes perils relating from loss or damage of your car due to an accident, vehicle theft, explosion, natural calamities etc. Along with this, one can avail No Claim Bonus (NCB) for being a good driver. It is kind of a reward given by the company to the insured for driving carefully through-out the policy period and not making any claim. This reward is given in the form of a discount in Own Damage premium. With Tata AIG car insurance, for each claim-free year, you can earn NCB on renewal of insurance starting from 20% and can go up to 50% over a span of 5 years.

You can also avail additional benefits in your car insurance policy. Here’s how:

Depreciation Reimbursement Cover: Through this add on cover, your insurer can reimburse you the amount of claim that gets deducted due to depreciation on the value of replaced parts. It can only be used for the first two claims in the policy period.

Return to Invoice (RTI) Cover: If your new car is stolen or is damaged beyond repair, your insurer reimburses the difference between the Insured Declared Value (IDV) of the vehicle insured and the invoice value of the car. It means, you can actually buy a new car at the prevailing price in the market, if this add-on is purchased.

Daily Allowance: In case your car goes to the garage and it may take a few days or even weeks for your car to be back in shape. In such a situation, you will have to hire other modes of conveyance for work and other needs. With this add on cover, your insurer will pay you a daily allowance for 10-15 days depending on the cause of car insurance claim. However, this depends upon your car insurance company and detailed policy condition as well.

Third-Party Cover: As per the Motor Vehicles Act, your car must be insured with a third-party insurance cover which can be renewed every year. Such coverage provides insurance in case any damage to the third party property, loss of life or bodily injury to third-party due to an accident.

‘Own Damage’ along with ‘Third-Party’ cover is referred to as Comprehensive Cover. Out of all the companies that provide car insurance policy, make sure you go for the insurer that provides complete protection for you, your car and others at a reasonable price.

Well to sum it up, it is important to opt for the right insurance policy and that too with the right insurer. To think of it, Tata AIG Car Insurance is a policy that comes to mind- at a reasonable price and you can buy the policy online in a few simple steps. Not only, that you can have your zero-touch policy with you handy at all times but can also claim cashless. Finally, remember, along with good pricing choose a car insurance policy from a company which has a good claim settlement ratio, hassle-free service and is a trusted brand

